Tibet issue is not just political but of truth – Dalai Lama at inauguration of library & archive in his name

(TibetanReview.net, Jul07’22) – His Holiness the Dalai Lama has, on the occasion of his 87th birthday on Jul 6, attended a ceremony to inaugurate the Dalai Lama Library & Archive which overlooks the Lha-gyal-ri prayer ground located along the circuit of his Thekchen Choeling residence. He has thanked everyone for being cheerful on his birthday “during this critical time for our nation”. He has said that more than political, the Tibet issue was one of truth, which was why it had remained alive.

Former Speaker and later the Kalon Tripa of the Central Tibetan Administration, Prof Samdhong Rinpoche, has made a presentation on the new centre.

“The objective of this Library is to preserve His Holiness’s teachings so that people can have access to them. Teachings of previous Dalai Lamas will also be archived. The various awards presented to His Holiness will be collected here and put on display. Altogether the intention behind this project is assemble resources for those who wish to research His Holiness’s life and work. We have been able bring it this far due to the kind support of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.”

Apart from being a repository of archival resources, the centre will “convene seminars and meetings with people who have a special connection with His Holiness.”

He has further said: “It is important to preserve documents in a scientific, technologically advanced way, bearing in mind how in the past people were able to take advantage of us because our records and documentation were incomplete. During the tenure of the 12th and 13th Kashags, an attempt was made to create an archive, but it didn’t come to fruition.”

* * *

In his address, the Dalai Lama has expressed optimism for Tibet’s future despite the fact that “at a certain point the whole question of Tibet seemed about to vanish like a rainbow.”

He has recalled: “When I first went to the US, I was invited to visit the Congress. One of the members asserted that China has millions of soldiers, while the Dalai Lama is just one man, but they can’t overcome him. The point is, we have never told lies; we have the truth on our side.”

“For years, I’ve worked sincerely, respecting the law of causality. The issue of Tibet is not just a political matter; it’s a question of truth.”

The Dalai Lama has also recalled: “When we first came to Dharamsala from Mussoorie we were disappointed to be so far from Delhi. But then, Appa Pant, former Political Officer for India to Sikkim, visited me at Swarag Ashram. Looking out over the distant view he said, ‘It’s very good that you’ll stay here from where the light of your words about kindness and compassion will spread throughout the world.’”

And he has added: “This has occurred not just because of me, but because of the dedication of Tibetans inside Tibet, as well as in exile. They have worked hard to follow my advice. So, I’d like to thank all Tibetans for what we have achieved. I will live for another one or two decades and feel I still have something to contribute.”

And he has spoken of “looking forward to going to Delhi to hold discussions with educationists about how we can make education more complete by combining a modern approach with an ancient Indian understanding of the workings of the mind and emotions.”