Tibetan parliament under growing pressure to withdraw its apex court justices sacking resolution

(TibetanReview.net, Apr22’21) – The outgoing, 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) is under growing pressure to revisit its Mar 25 resolution sacking the entire panel of Justice Commissioners of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission (TSJC). The latest to submit an appeal to it is a group of 108 former political prisoners in Chinese ruled Tibet and related persons currently living in India and Switzerland, according to a tibettimes.net report Apr 21.

The panel was sacked not for any personal or official misconduct but because the TPiE disagreed with the TSJC’s exercise jurisdiction over it for failing to hold its Sep 2020 session as mandated by the Charter of Tibetans in Exile.

In their petition submitted on Apr 21, the group has strongly urged the TPiE to hold a special session, tender apologies for unconstitutionally sacking the entire panel of justice commissioners of the TSJC, and withdraw the repugnant resolution so as to restore the panel of Justice Commissioners of the TSJC and the sanctity of the Charter of Tibetans in Exile.

Earlier, a group of more than 100 former officials of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) had submitted a petition, urging the TPiE to reconsider its Mar 25 resolution.

Also, eleven retired justice commissioners, including chief justice commissioners, of the TSJC had submitted an appeal, as had various other Tibetan official and non-governmental organizations and others, the report said.

The current TPiE’s term ends on May 30 but unofficial results of the election for the 17th TPiE show that most of the members have got re-elected.

The 16th TPiE is expected to hold a special session in May to address the serious, Charter-breakdown fallouts resulting from the Mar 25 resolution.