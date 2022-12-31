Tibetan writer missing since start of 2021 found arrested by China for discussing Dalai Lama events

(TibetanReview.net, Dec31’22) – A prominent Tibetan writer reported missing in Malho (Chinese: Huangnan) prefecture of Qinghai province since the beginning of 2021 has been found to have been taken away by Chinese police for initiating a discussion on the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, at an informal teashop gathering with other writers, reported the Tibetan Service of rfa.org Dec 30.

Rongwo Gangkar, author of such popular works as The Knot and An Interview with Gendun Choephel, a collaboration with other writers, was stated to have spoken about ways to mark the birthday and other event related to the Dalai Lama at that gathering.

Gangkar had taken part before his arrest in informal discussions on book-related topics with other writers at a tea shop called Muthak in Rebgong (Tongren) county, Malho prefecture, the report cited an exile Tibetan with knowledge of the incident as saying.

“We don’t know whether he has been convicted yet or not, but he is being held in a newly built prison in Rebgong county,” he has added.

The exact date of Gangkar’s arrest is still unknown.

He is suspected to have been arrested from outside Rongwo Monastery in Rebgong county after returning from Rebgong city, the county seat.

“The Chinese authorities are now watching the teashop closely and are restricting it from holding any more gatherings and discussions like this,” the report quoted the source as saying, asking for anonymity in order to protect his contacts in Rebgong.