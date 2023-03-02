Tibetans detained as they protested against China at G20 meet in Delhi

(TibetanReview.net, Mar02’23) – Police in India’s capital New Delhi have detained on Mar 1 at least 15 Tibetans and taken down and torn their banners and posters as they protested against the visit of China’s Foreign Minister Mr Qin Gang for the G20 summit.

One protest was held in front of the Chinese embassy where the protesters clashed with the police, according to Reuters Mar 2.

“We urge leaders of the world… We urge them to save Tibetan children inside Tibet. Free Tibet!” one protester was reported to have shouted as he was detained.

Another was reported to have shouted, while being taken by the police on the bus, “G20 protect Tibetan Children”.

A total of 15 protesters were stated to have been detained from this protest.

Another protest was stated to have been held on a flyover overlooking the road Qin’s motorcade was to take. A banner reading “Qin Gang Go Back!”, “G20 Protect Tibetan Children” was stated to have been unfurled.

Police reportedly attacked the protesters, taking down and tearing their banners and posters. And the protesters were stated to have been shoved even inside the police bus.

The protesters were stated to be members of the Tibetan Youth Congress, Students for a Free Tibet-India (SFT), and National Democratic Party of Tibet.

Delegations from a total of 40 countries were participating in the meeting of G-20 foreign ministers.