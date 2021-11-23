18.1 C
Tibetans struggle as Chinese immigrants capture the job market in capital Lhasa

Job seekers talk with an employer during a job fair in Lhasa. (Photo courtesy: Xinhua)

(TibetanReview.net, Nov23’21) – An online platform which invited feedback from citizens show that jobs in Tibet’s capital Lhasa are increasingly becoming illusive to local Tibetan graduates because of the enormity of the influx of Chinese Immigrants who are preferred for employment, reported the Tibetan Service of rfa.org Nov 22, citing Chinese state media. Besides, public-sector employments are kept largely out of reach of local Tibetans, the report added.

The report cited state media as reporting that nearly a third of the emails sent on Nov 18 to an online platform inviting citizen feedback involved an increasing lack of opportunities for Tibetan graduates, citing 70 emails out of 246 received.

The report cited an unemployed graduate of Lhasa’s Tibet University as saying the authorities’ promises to create more jobs for Tibetan graduates had gone unfulfilled in recent years.

“The government promised in 2018 that they would create more employment opportunities for university graduates, but most of the professional jobs are still being offered to Han Chinese, so Tibetans are struggling to find work,” he has said.

The report cited another Tibetan as saying by email that previously, a few teaching jobs or minor government positions had been available to Tibetan university graduates. But even these are now offered to Chinese immigrants. 

“During the last few years many Chinese have moved into Tibet in the name of development, and Tibetan graduates have thus lost all their opportunities of finding a job. And even if they find a job, they are only hired under contract and are paid on a day-to-day basis,” the Tibetan source has said.

Related Articles

