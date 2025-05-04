today-is-a-good-day
Top Beijing strategist vows to defend Pakistan from military threats after Pahalgam terrorist incident

(TibetanReview.net, May04’25) – Amid rising exchanges of retaliatory moves and threats between India and Pakistan following the allegedly Islamabad-sponsored terrorists’ gunning down of 26 tourists in Kashmir on Apr 22, a top Chinese analyst has expressed in no uncertain terms where Beijing’s sympathy lies should things take a turn for the worst, speaking in a news18 discussion.

While China has expressed support for an “impartial investigation” into the Pahalgam terrorist incident, Victor Gao, a well-known Chinese analyst and former diplomat, has issued a direct warning to regional powers: any military threat to Pakistan will not go unanswered by Beijing, reported businesstoday.in May 3, citing News18.

Making it clear that China’s support for Pakistan goes far beyond rhetoric, Gao has said, “China & Pakistan are all-weather ironclad allies. No one should second guess this alliance between China and Pakistan. China will always come to Pakistan’s help and assistance whenever Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will be threatened by any country. China’s full commitment is to defend Pakistan sovereignty.”

Referring to Pakistan’s fears of a retaliatory strike from India over the Pahalgam terrorist incident, Gao has stressed that China would take any attack on Pakistan “very seriously” and would offer active assistance if Pakistan’s sovereignty was at risk. He has underlined that China’s commitment to Pakistan was not symbolic but grounded in longstanding political trust and mutual interests.

Referring to the Pahalgam incident, Gao has said China has consistently demanded full investigations into such events, that it supports Islamabad’s call for a “transparent and impartial investigation.”

The report saw Gao’s remarks as not only reaffirmative of Beijing’s unwavering strategic support for Pakistan but also as signalling China’s readiness to respond militarily if necessary—potentially altering South Asia’s security calculus.

