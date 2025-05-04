today-is-a-good-day
25.1 C
New Delhi
Sunday, May 4, 2025
spot_img
China Watch

China continues to be world’s top jailer of journalists, is among bottom three in press freedom

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, May04’25) – Press freedom is at its lowest ebb globally in more than two decades and China, which ranks among the least free, is the biggest jailer of journalists, according to the latest annual report of Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (Reporters sans frontières or RSF) released May 2.

China has dropped six places from the previous year to 178th in a worsening of an already dire picture. The Index ranks Eritrea at the bottom-most, and North Korea at 179th, out of the total of 180 countries and regions surveyed.

“China right now is the biggest jailor of journalists in the world,” rfa.org May 2 quoted Aleksandra Bielakowska, RSF’s Asia Pacific advocacy manager, as saying.

“They really managed to arrest all the people that were courageous enough and who still wanted to report on issues in the ground,” she has said.

According to her, the erosion of what was limited press freedom in China began more than a decade ago and accelerated under President Xi Jinping, as he and loyalists concentrated state power in his person.

The media freedom situation in China is now almost akin to the total control over information exercised by North Korea’s dynastic government, she has said.

The ability of foreign media to operate in China is also stated to have become heavily circumscribed.

Bielakowska has also pointed out that some 15 years ago, foreign reporters could go to regions that chafed against Beijing’s rule such as East Turkestan (Xinjiang) and Tibet, but it is now impossible unless as part of a government-supervised propaganda trip.

“Not just an authoritarian country, but a really totalitarian system where nobody can speak up, nobody can report on any issues,” she has said. “And reporters can only work as the party’s propaganda.”

What is more, China’s aggressive suppression of independent media is increasingly emulated in Southeast Asia and elsewhere, with Cambodia, a Beijing ally in Southeast Asia, dropping 10 places in the index to 161st, for example.

Previous articleTop Beijing strategist vows to defend Pakistan from military threats after Pahalgam terrorist incident

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,328FansLike
1,270FollowersFollow
10,740FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Buddhaguptha Natha, the Buddha of the 16th century (1514-1610)

OPINION While it is generally believed that Buddhism had become almost extinct in India by the end of the 12th...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

The Silencing of Tibetan Voices: Who Benefits and Who Loses from the Closure of VOA and RFA?

Recalling his experiences of listening clandestinely to the US government-funded radio broadcast services while living in Tibet and later...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.