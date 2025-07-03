Top religious leaders of Tibet meet at D’shala amid Dalai Lama reincarnation concerns

(TibetanReview.net, Jul03’25) – A total of 115 lamas, tulkus, and monastery representatives are attending the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference at Dharamshala over Jul 2-4. Its main objectives include the discussion of unity among Tibetan Buddhist traditions, the preservation of Tibetan religious heritage, response to religious challenges, on issues of succession and reincarnation, and the promotion of Buddhist values.

As already reported, at its inaugural session, the conference passed a resolution, reaffirming the Dalai Lama’s sole authority to determine his own reincarnation and criticizing China’s meddling on the issue.

The resolution followed a video message from His Holiness the Dalai Lama, reading a statement that affirmed the continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama.

The inaugural event featured the launch by the Department of Religion and Culture of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) – which organizes the event – of its Neykor application, which contains audio guides, detailed maps, and complete addresses to help visitors explore monasteries, statues, and cultural events. It was jointly launched by the presiding lamas and the participants of the conference.

Those participating in the conference, including top leaders from all the Tibetan religious traditions, numbered 17 Nyingma lamas, tulkus, and monastery representatives; 17 Kagyu lamas, tulkus, and monastery representatives; 11 Sakya lamas, tulkus, and monastery representatives; 37 Gelug lamas, tulkus, and monastery representatives; 7 Yungdrung Bon lamas, tulkus, and monastery representatives; 3 Jonang lamas, tulkus, and monastery representatives; 3 representatives each from Bodong (or Bodongpa), Bulug, and Shi Jepa traditions; 2 representatives from non-sectarian (Rime) monasteries; 5 lamas, tulkus, and representatives from the Himalayan regions; and 13 special attendees, said the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 2.

Those who addressed the conference on the inaugural day have included the 43rd Sakya Trizin Kyabgon Gyana Vajra Rinpoche, who gave the keynote address; Kyabje Menri Trizin Rinpoche from the Bon tradition; , the 17th Kyabgon Gyalwang Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje by video link; Kyabje Minling Khenchen Rinpoche; Drikung Kyabgon Chetsang Rinpoche; Ven. Khenpo Ngedhon Tenzin on behalf of Kyabgon Gyalwang Drukchen Rinpoche; Kyabje Taklung Ma Tulku Rinpoche on behalf of Taklung Kyabgon Ghazi Trizin Shabdrung Tenzin Gyurmey Choe-ki Wangchuk; and Kyabje Jonang Gyaltsab Rinpoche.

During a tea break of the meeting, Sikyong Penpa Tsering and Kalon Trisur Samdong Rinpoche, Vice Chairman of the Gaden Phodrang, addressed a press conference.

(Source: Tibet.net, Jul 2, 2025)