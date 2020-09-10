Total of Covid-19 cases in India set to cross 4.5 million

(TibetanReview.net, Sep10’20) – India’s record daily Covid-19 infections have now hit the 90,000’s and the country’s total number of cases stare at the real prospect of crossing the 4.5 million mark in another day, with the number of active cases appearing likely to hit the 1 million mark in less than 10 days.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 95,735 new cases and 1,172 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 10 at 8AM, taking their totals to 4,465,863 cases and 75,062 deaths.

A total of 3,471,783, or 77.7 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 919,018, or 20.57% of the total. The case fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.68%.

Besides, the latest daily number of new cases, at 95,735, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 72,939, which meant a substantial increase in the number of active cases by 22,796.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have accumulated more than 420,000 cases each in that order.

Eight other states, namely Utttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, and Gujarat had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven other states, namely, Kerala, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Chattisgarh, had reported more than 52,000 cases each so far in that order.

Five more states/Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, and Tripura, had reported more than 17,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,100 cases each, namely, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 27,787 (↑380); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 8,000 deaths; Karnataka with more than 6,800 deaths; Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh with over 4,100 deaths each; West Bengal and Gujarat with more than 3,100 deaths each; Punjab with more than 2,000 deaths; Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with over 1,100 deaths each; and Telangana, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Assam, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with between 927 and 372 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 257 (↑24) so far, of whom 150 were active, 102 had recovered and five had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 10.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 27,880,879 and the deaths 903,967, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:58 PM on Sep 10, 2020.

