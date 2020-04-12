You are here: Home » China Watch » UK demands refund from China for supplying faulty Covid-19 test kits

UK demands refund from China for supplying faulty Covid-19 test kits

April 13, 2020 2:41 am0 commentsViews: 5

The 3.5 million finger-prick tests ordered by U.K. from mainly Chinese manufacturers are faulty. (Photo courtesy: The Irish Sun)

(TibetanReview.net, Apr12’20) – The United Kingdom has become the latest country to be handicapped by faulty medical kits imported from China as none of the 3.5 million finger-prick tests ordered from mainly Chinese manufacturers in March passed accuracy checks, reported dailymail.co.uk Apr 12. Previous rejections of kits and PPEs have included those by Spain, Netherlands, Slovakia, Ireland, and several others.

Earlier, the Dutch health ministry recalled 600,000 face masks at the end of March because they did not fit and the filters were defective, the report noted.

Spain encountered a similar issue with testing kits from China, when 60,000 failed accuracy tests, it was reported.

The report cited Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic as having said a million tests from China were so inaccurate they should ‘be thrown straight into the Danube’.

Ireland was reported to have issued an ultimatum to China last week after 20 per cent of the £176 million-worth of PPE it had bought from the country was found to be unusable by healthcare workers on the frontline.

Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related posts:

  1. Nepal, Czech Republic and Philippines also find Covid-19 test kits from China faulty
  2. China selling, donating defective items in rush to profit from Covid-19 pandemic
  3. Covid-19: Malefactor China the only country normalizing from pandemic
  4. Covid-19: China-centric WHO railed for misleading the world as US sees world’s highest single-day deaths; India debates extending its lockdown after Apr 14
  5. Covid-19: China’s biggest global export’s thirst for victims continues to be unquenchable
Tags:

Leave a Reply