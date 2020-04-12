UK demands refund from China for supplying faulty Covid-19 test kits

(TibetanReview.net, Apr12’20) – The United Kingdom has become the latest country to be handicapped by faulty medical kits imported from China as none of the 3.5 million finger-prick tests ordered from mainly Chinese manufacturers in March passed accuracy checks, reported dailymail.co.uk Apr 12. Previous rejections of kits and PPEs have included those by Spain, Netherlands, Slovakia, Ireland, and several others.

Earlier, the Dutch health ministry recalled 600,000 face masks at the end of March because they did not fit and the filters were defective, the report noted.

Spain encountered a similar issue with testing kits from China, when 60,000 failed accuracy tests, it was reported.

The report cited Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic as having said a million tests from China were so inaccurate they should ‘be thrown straight into the Danube’.

Ireland was reported to have issued an ultimatum to China last week after 20 per cent of the £176 million-worth of PPE it had bought from the country was found to be unusable by healthcare workers on the frontline.

By Blogsdna