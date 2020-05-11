UK MP adds voice to Panchen Lama release call

(TibetanReview.net, May11’20) – Timothy Paul Loughton, Member of British Parliament from the ruling Conservative Party, has issued a video call, calling on the Chinese government to immediately release Tibet’s 11th Panchen Lama Gendun Choekyi Nyima ahead of Tibetans marking the 25th anniversary of his abduction by it in 1995 at six years of age.

Loughton, 57, is the Chair of All Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet (APPGT) in the British Parliament.

He has urged world leaders and international organisations to stand up for the liberty of 11th Panchen Lama and to refuse the frail assurance given by the Chinese government regarding his whereabouts and condition.

He has told the Chinese government that mere reassurance is ‘not enough’; that they need to ‘release and reveal’ Panchen Lama to the world and ensure his need to live in freedom as well as the rest of Tibetans inside Tibet.

The Panchen Lama is Tibet’s second most prominent religious figure after the Dalai Lama. China abducted him with his family on May 17, 1995, just three days after the Dalai Lama declared his finding of him as the reincarnation of the late 10th Panchen Lama. China then appointed another boy, Gyaltsen Norbu, in his place in Nov 1995.

Loughton, a former banker, has also called on China to rectify their repressive measures that had cost the lives of millions of Tibetans and who remain subjected to daily suppression of their culture, religious beliefs, language, and basically their ways of life.

He has said such atrocity by the Chinese government, by all means, is an injustice that the world needs to stand up to.

