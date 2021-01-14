5.7 C
New York
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Home Outside Tibet Dharamsala
Outside TibetDharamsala

US gov’t’s Tibet official seeks inputs from Dalai Lama, exile Tibetan leadership

By tibetanreview
0
3
Mr Robert A Destro, the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, has on Jan 13 interacted online with the Dalai Lama. (Photo courtesy: Robert A Destro/Twitter)

(TibetanReview.net, Jan14’21) – Mr Robert A Destro, the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, has on Jan 13 interacted online with the Dalai Lama and also met online with the executive and legislative heads of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) at Dharamsala, India.

Mr Destro, who is also the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, informed the Tibetan spiritual leader that his government will continue to urge Chinese authorities to meet with him or his envoys to find ways to protect Tibet’s traditional culture and religion under Chinese rule, reported the Tibetan Service of rfa.org Jan 13.

The Dalai Lama was reported to have stressed to Mr Destro the importance of preserving Tibet’s Buddhist religion as a source of benefit and moral values for the world, adding that Tibet’s fragile environment—now under threat from Chinese development projects—had a direct link to the survival of millions around the world.

Mr Robert A Destro, the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, has on Jan 13 interacted online with the Dalai Lama. (Photo courtesy: Robert A Destro/Twitter)

Mr Destro, who was appointed Oct 14 to become the sixth US special coordinator on Tibetan issues, later met online with Sikyong Lobsang Sangay, the executive head of the CTA, and his ministerial colleagues as well as Speaker Pema Jungney, Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok and the other Standing Committee members of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile.

“Our job at the State Department is to be useful, and to be of service to all the Tibetan people. Your sense of the goal as what does vibrant Tibetan government looks like is for you to set and our job is to be of service to you as you work through the preservation of the Tibetan community, Tibetan language, Tibetan Buddhism, and your identity,” the CTA’s Tibet.net Jan 13 quoted Destro as saying.

He was also quoted as saying: “We want to make sure that as we go forward, we have a really good sense of all of the practical matters we can help you with. It is not our job to preserve Tibetan culture, language, and religion. That job is yours; but we can certainly be of assistance and I can assure you that here in the US there is broad bipartisan support across the political spectrum to support the efforts of Tibetan people to preserve their unique identity.”

One of Mr Destro’s suggestions was stated to be to get the US government to build an “international coalition of countries” that will help the Tibetans protect their rights and preserve their unique identity.

He was reported to have asked for practical suggestions from the CTA leadership on which he could act on.

He has also said, “We have urged like-minded countries to pass their own versions of the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act so that the world can travel to Tibet as freely as the Chinese can travel in our countries and bear witness to what’s going on in Tibet.”

Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Previous articleChina holds military drill near friction point with India’s Ladakh region
tibetanreviewhttps://www.tibetanreview.net/

Related Articles

Dharamsala

US gov’t’s Tibet official seeks inputs from Dalai Lama, exile Tibetan leadership

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan14’21) – Mr Robert A Destro, the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, has on Jan 13 interacted online with the...
Read more
Sino-India

China holds military drill near friction point with India’s Ladakh region

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan14’21) – China has released a video of its troops undergoing training at Depsang Plains along the Line of Actual Control...
Read more
Society and Human Interest

Despite daily fluctuations, Covid-19 cases in India reported to be falling

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan14’21) – Daily Covid-19 cases in India register a fall on Sundays and Mondays because of lower testing during the weekends...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

6,132FansLike
630FollowersFollow
7,039FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Dharamsala

US gov’t’s Tibet official seeks inputs from Dalai Lama, exile Tibetan leadership

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan14’21) – Mr Robert A Destro, the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, has on Jan 13 interacted online with the...
Read more
Sino-India

China holds military drill near friction point with India’s Ladakh region

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan14’21) – China has released a video of its troops undergoing training at Depsang Plains along the Line of Actual Control...
Read more
Society and Human Interest

Despite daily fluctuations, Covid-19 cases in India reported to be falling

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan14’21) – Daily Covid-19 cases in India register a fall on Sundays and Mondays because of lower testing during the weekends...
Read more
Tibet News

Protest self-immolation in Tibet comes to light after five years

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan13’21) – The last protest self-immolation in Tibet reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) was that of Yonten, a 24-year-old...
Read more
Tibet News

China rapidly strengthening further militarization of Tibetan Plateau

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan13’21) – In the backdrop of the tense border situation across India’s Union Territory of Ladakh, now continuing in its eighth...
Read more
Load more
Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.