US House Bill seeks to recognize independence of ‘Tibet Autonomous Region’

(TibetanReview.net, May26’20) – The story of China’s annexation of Tibet at the turn of the second half of the last century is far from closed and to make a point of it a bill has again been introduced in the US House of Representatives on May 19. Introduced by Representative Scott Perry [R-PA], the bill seeks to recognize the “Tibet Autonomous Region as a separate, independent country.”

The bill, if passed, would “authorize the President to recognize the Tibet Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China as a separate, independent country, and for other purposes”.

The bill was referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on the same day.

The text of the bill is not yet available. However, going by the title, this is the first time a bill in the US Congress seeks to recognize Tibet Autonomous Region as a separate country, rather than a Tibet that includes Tibet Autonomous Region plus other historical Tibetan areas that now constitute Qinghai province and those that form parts of China’s Sichuan, Gansu and Yunnan provinces.

Previously, on May 24, 1991, the US Senate passed a resolution which stated thus: “Resolved by the Senate (the House of Representatives concurring), That it is the sense of the Congress that Tibet, including those areas incorporated into the Chinese provinces of Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu, and Qinghai, is an occupied country under the established principles of international law whose true representatives are the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan Government in exile as recognized by the Tibetan people”.

This was referred to in Foreign Relations Authorization Acts for successive Fiscal Years of the US Congress.

