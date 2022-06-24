New bill in US Congress will push for negotiated Tibet-China settlement

(TibetanReview.net, Jun24’22) – A bill mandating the US government to push for a peaceful resolution to the Chinese government’s decades-long illegal occupation of Tibet will soon be introduced in the US Congress, said Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) Jun 23, citing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Jun 22 and Rep. Jim McGovern Jun 23.

“We’re working on a bill that we’ll be introducing soon to help the US government counter Chinese disinformation on Tibet and assure that US policy supports the basis for the Dalai Lama’s quest for genuine autonomy” for Tibetans, McGovern, co-chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, was quoted as saying at a Congressional hearing Jun 23, 2022 on “Tibet: Barriers to Settling an Unresolved Conflict.”

And the day before, Pelosi was quoted as having said that McGovern “plans to introduce the Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Conflict Act. This new edition, bold, bipartisan legislation, would state clearly the history of Tibet and encourage a peaceful resolution to the ultimate status of Tibet.”

Pelosi’s remarks came during her address to the inaugural session of the 8th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet (WPCT), which took place in Washington, DC, on Jun 22.

The meeting brought together more than 100 Tibet-sympathetic lawmakers and others from 26 countries, according to the Central Tibetan Administration at Dharamsala, India, whose Parliament in exile organized the two-day event.

ICT said the new legislation was aimed at raising the pressure on the Chinese government, “which has illegally occupied Tibet for over 60 years, turning it into the least-free country on Earth alongside South Sudan and Syria,” as per the latest rankings from US-based watchdog group Freedom House.

The Chinese leadership has refused to negotiate with the Dalai Lama’s envoys on a settlement of Tibet’s status since 2010, saying there’s no issue remaining to be resolved except on the personal status of the Dalai Lama.

At the Jun 23 Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing, McGovern has said that “despite Tibetans’ commitment to nonviolence and willingness to compromise, the Chinese government has refused to negotiate in good faith for more than a decade.

“With the new legislation on its way, Congress hopes to pressure China to get back to the negotiating table to reach a peaceful settlement on Tibet’s future.”

Meanwhile, in his address at the WPCT, ICT’s board Chair Richard Gere said that “non-violence takes time but it works”, reported the republicworld.com Jun 24.

He was reported to have said that irrespective of the time it takes someone to change its path and tread on the path of non-violence, it still works.