US House resolution urges swift enactment of new Tibet legislation awaiting Senate approval

(TibetanReview.net, Nov19’20) – The United States House of Representatives has on Nov 18 passed a resolution urging a “swift enactment” of the Tibetan Policy and Support Act (TPSA), a comprehensive bill upgrading US policy on Tibet, particularly on issues related to the succession or reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, water security and environmental concerns, said Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet Nov 18.

A bill for this purpose was passed by the House in January and the Senate is currently in the process of considering the bipartisan bill.

The resolution, titled as “Recognizing the significance of the genuine autonomy of Tibet and the Tibetan people and the work His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama has done to promote global peace, harmony, and understanding,” passed by voice vote.

The resolution also seeks to promote autonomy for the people of Tibet and offers them support over a number of issues they face under the repressive rule of the Chinese government.

The resolution also urges the promotion of access to Tibet and calls on the secretary of state to allocate additional resources to other US missions in China to improve monitoring in Tibet in light of the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, located close to the Tibetan border.

The resolution, introduced in late 2019 by Reps. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), and Chris Smith (R-NJ), also calls for continuing the many years of “bipartisan and bicameral engagement” between the United States, including members of Congress, and His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and Tibetan leaders.