US House Speaker congratulates new Tibetan Sikyong, voices continued US stand with Tibetan people

(TibetanReview.net, May26’21) – US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has on May 25 congratulated Mr Penpa Tsering ahead of his expected swearing in on May 26 as the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration. His swearing in, however, takes place tomorrow due to the disruption in the smooth transfer of power created by the Tibetan Parliament in Exile’s illegal sacking of the entire panel of justice commissioners of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission on Mar 25.

In her message, Pelosi congratulated Penpa Tsering on his election as the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration. “The Tibetan people will be well-served by the experience that you bring to this post after a long and distinguished career in public service,” She has said.

She has expressed admiration for the Tibetan people’s achievements over the past more than 60 years in preserving their identity while continuing their struggle against China’s repressive grip on their homeland.

“More than 60 years after His Holiness was forced into exile, the resilience of the Tibetan people continues to inspire the world. Courageously standing strong against Beijing’s repressive grip, the CTA has helped ensure the survival of your beautiful language, vibrant culture, and religious harmony.”

And she has voiced continued US support for the Tibetan people under his leadership. “Today and always America is proud to stand with you and the people of Tibet. Congratulations again, President Tsering, on your election and best wishes for success in your new role.”