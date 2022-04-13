US Report: Rights abuses in Tibet are among the worst in the world

(TibetanReview.net, Apr13’22) – The United States has on Apr 12 cited China’s abuses targeting Uyghurs, Hongkongers and Tibetans as among some of the worst human rights violations around the world, releasing its Department of State’s 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.

“The Chinese government continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs among other minority groups, to erode fundamental freedoms and autonomy in Hong Kong, and to carry out systematic repression in Tibet,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press briefing before the report’s release.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on human rights at the State Department on April 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. Secretary Blinken delivered remarks to the press on the release of the 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. (Photo courtesy: AFP)

The annual report, mandated by law, details the state of human rights and worker rights in 198 countries and territories.

Apart from focusing mainly on Xinjiang in its 90-page section on China, the report also notes rights violations in Hong Kong, Tibet and other parts of the People’s Republic of China, including serious limits on free expression and the media. Journalists, lawyers, writers and bloggers have suffered from physical attacks and criminal prosecution, the report notes.

The report’s section on Tibet details credible reports of torture, arbitrary arrest and detention, political imprisonments, unlawful interference with privacy, serious restrictions on internet freedom, substantial interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association, and severe restrictions on Tibetan Buddhism under Chinese rule, among other things.