WHO chief warns that Covid-19 infections set to keep worsening; Delhi, a cause for optimism in India

(TibetanReview.net, Jul14’20) – As the number of Covid-19 infections around the world hit 13 million on Jul 13, climbing by a million in just five days, with more than 570,000 people succumbing to it in the past 6½ months, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed concern that many countries were still not taking the situation seriously enough. In India too, the situation keeps worsening in terms of number of infection with capital Delhi being cited as a cause for optimism in the grim scenario.

“Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one,” he told a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva. If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go, it is going to get worse and worse and worse. But it does not have to be this way.”

The disease is accelerating fastest in Latin America, and the Americas account for more than half the world’s infections and half the deaths, Reuters Jul 14 cited him as saying.

In India, the country with the third highest number of infections after the USA and Brazil, the daily number of infections has been surging close to 30,000 in the past several days. The country also has the eighth highest number of deaths from the China-unleashed global pandemic.

The tally of India’s Ministry of Health show that there had been 28,498 new cases – only marginally lower than the number the day before – and 553 new deaths over the past 24 hours as of Jul 14 at 8AM, taking their totals to 906,752 cases and 23,727 deaths.

A total of 571,460, or 63.02 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 311,565.

The 11 worst-hit states with more than 20,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 260,924 cases after 6,497 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 142,798 (↑4,328) cases, Delhi with 113,740 (↑1,246) cases, Gujarat with 42,722 (↑902) cases, Karnataka 41,581 (↑2,738), Uttar Pradesh 38,130 (↑1,654), Telangana 36,221 (↑1,550), West Bengal 31,448 (↑1,435), Andhra Pradesh 31,103 (↑1,935), Rajasthan 24,936 (↑544), and Haryana 21,894 (↑654) cases.

There were seven other states with more than 5,000 cases: Madhya Pradesh 18,207 (↑575); Bihar 17,959 (↑1,317); Assam 16,806 (↑735); Odisha 13,737 (↑616); Jammu & Kashmir 10,827 (↑314), Kerala 8,322 (↑449), and Punjab 8,178 (↑357).

Besides, there were nine other states/ Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Chattisgarh 4,217 (↑158), Jharkhand 3,898 (↑142), Uttarakhand 3,608 (↑71), Goa 2,583 (↑130), Tripura 2,080 (↑26), Manipur 1,626 (↑17), Puducherry 1,468 (↑50), Himachal Pradesh 1,243 (↑30), and Ladakh 1,093 (↑7).

Finally there were seven other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases, namely Nagaland 845 (↑71), Chandigarh 588 (↑29), Arunachal Pradesh 387 (↑28), Meghalaya 318 (↑12) cases, Mizoram 233 (↑2), Sikkim 192 (↑39), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 (↑3).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 10,482 (↑193), followed by Delhi 3,411 (↑40), Gujarat 2,055 (↑10), Tamil Nadu 2,032 (↑66), West Bengal 956 (↑24), Uttar Pradesh 955 (↑21), Karnataka 757 (↑73), Madhya Pradesh 663 (↑10), Rajasthan 525 (↑15), Telangana 365 (↑9), Andhra Pradesh 365 (↑37), Haryana 308 (↑7), Punjab 204 (↑5), Jammu & Kashmir 187 (↑8), Bihar 160 (↑17), Odisha 70 (↑6), Uttarakhand 49 (↑2), Assam 36 (↑1), Kerala 33 (↑2), Jharkhand 33 (↑3), Chattisgarh 19 (↑0), Puducherry 18 (↑0), Goa 17 (↑3), Himachal Pradesh 11 (↑0), Chandigarh 8 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 2 (↑0), Meghalaya 2 (↑0), Tripura 2 (↑0), and Ladakh 1 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

While at least six states reported their highest single-day surge in cases on Jul 14 morning, Delhi continued to report a dip in cases, with 1,246 new infection in the past 24 hours, the lowest in the past 35 days, noted the timesofindia.com Jul 14, and 40 new deaths.

There has been an impressive improvement in the Coronavirus situation in Delhi in the last two weeks, noted indianexpress.com Jul 14. Ever since Jun 23, when Delhi reported as many as 3,947 new cases in a single day, the daily numbers have been steadily going down. At that time, Delhi was one of the fastest growing states, growing at nearly six per cent every day. That growth rate has come down to 1.7 now, the report noted.

The report called it heartening that this has happened despite the number of tests steadily going up. It noted that in the last two weeks, during which the slowdown had happened, Delhi had been routinely testing between 20,000 and 25,000 samples every day, much higher than it was doing earlier.

The increase in testing could be one of the crucial reasons for this turnaround in Delhi, the report added.

Besides, the daily recoveries have been exceeding daily new cases for more than two or three days at a stretch, a trend not seen in any other state, the report noted.

In fact, in the first 12 days of July, Delhi has been largely reporting more recovery cases daily than fresh ones, reported timesofindia .com Jul 14, citing data shared by the Delhi health department. The city’s recovery rate was stated to be now over 80 per cent compared to the national average of around 63 per cent.

Regarding the number of Tibetan cases, the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Jul 14 showed a total of 62 (↑1) cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal, of whom 14 were active while 46 had recovered and two had died.

The CTA also reported no change in the total of 213 cases among Tibetans living in other countries abroad, of which 40 were active, 165 had recovered and eight had died.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged past the 13.11 million mark to reach 13,113,181 while a total of 573,288 had died as of Jul 13 at 01:15:55 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 202,824 new cases and 4,160 new deaths during the past 27 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (3,364,547), Brazil (1,884,967), India (906,752), Russia (738,787), Peru (330,123), Chile (317,657), Mexico (304,435), UK (291,691), … China (85,117).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (135,615), Brazil (72,833), the UK (44,915), Mexico (35,491), Italy (34,967), France (30,032), Spain (28,406), India (23,727) … China (4,641).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

