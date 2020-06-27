WHO says covid-19 vaccine could be ready in less than a year as new cases hit a new daily record

(TibetanReview.net, Jun27’20) – The world may have a Covid-19 vaccine within one year or even a few months earlier, the IANS news service Jun 27 cited Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organisation as saying Jun 25, citing predictions from scientists. Ghebreyesus has made the remark during a meeting with the European Parliament’s Committee for Environment, Public Health and Food Safety.

There are currently over 100 Covid-19 vaccine candidates in various stages of development. Meanwhile the number of new infections across the world over the past 24 hours has hit a new record.

In India too, the Ministry of Health reported yet another record high daily number of infections at 18,552, with 384 new deaths over the past 24 hours as of Jun 27 at 8AM, taking their totals to 508,953 cases and 15,685 deaths.

A total of 295,881, or over 58.13 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 197,387.

India currently has the fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases after the US, Brazil and Russia. It also has the eighth highest number of deaths from the global pandemic.

The 12 worst-hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 152,765 cases after 5,024 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Delhi with 77,240 (↑3,460) cases, Tamil Nadu with 74,622 (↑3,645) cases, Gujarat with 30,095 (↑575) cases, Uttar Pradesh 20,943 (↑750), Rajasthan 16,660 (↑364), West Bengal 16,190 (↑542), Haryana with 12,884 (↑421) cases, Madhya Pradesh with 12,798 (↑202) cases, Telangana 12,349 (↑985), Andhra Pradesh 11,489 (↑605), and Karnataka 11,005 (↑445).

Below them were 12 states/Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Bihar 8,716 (↑243), Jammu & Kashmir 6,762 (↑213), Assam 6,607 (↑286), Odisha 6,180 (↑218), Punjab 4,957 (↑188), Kerala 3,876 (↑150), Uttarakhand 2,725 (↑34), Chattisgarh 2,545 (↑93), Jharkhand 2,290 (↑28), Tripura 1,325 (↑35), Manipur 1,075 (↑19), and Goa 1,039 (↑44).

And then there were seven other states/ Union Territories with more than 100 cases, namely Ladakh 946 (↑5), Himachal Pradesh 864 (↑25), Puducherry 502 (↑0), Chandigarh 425 (↑2), Nagaland 371 (↑16), Arunachal Pradesh 172 (↑12), and Mizoram 145 (↑0).

Three states/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Sikkim 86 (↑1), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 72 (↑13), and Meghalaya 47 (↑1).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 7,106 (↑175), followed by Delhi 2,492 (↑63), Gujarat 1,771 (↑18), Tamil Nadu 957 (↑46), Uttar Pradesh 630 (↑19), West Bengal 616 (↑10), Madhya Pradesh 546 (↑4), Rajasthan 380 (↑1), Telangana 237 (↑7), Haryana 211 (↑13), Karnataka 180 (↑10), Andhra Pradesh 148 (↑12), Punjab 122 (↑2), Jammu & Kashmir 91 (↑1), Bihar 58 (↑1), Uttarakhand 37 (↑1), Kerala 22 (↑0), Odisha 17(↑0), Chattisgarh 13 (↑1), Jharkhand 12 (↑0), Assam 9 (↑0), Puducherry 9 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 9 (↑0), Chandigarh 6 (↑0), Goa 2 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 1 (↑0), Ladakh 1 (↑0), Meghalaya 1 (↑0), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

In Himachal Pradesh, Some retired bureaucrats have questioned the decision of the state government to allow entry of resident stranded outside only on medical grounds or in the case of death in the family in view of rising number of Covid cases, reported tribuneindia.com Jun 27.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, former Director General of Police, Meghalaya, Prem Singh and many of his colleagues, who are retired IAS and IPS officers, have termed the decision as arbitrary, whimsical and harsh. The signatories were reported to include three former chief secretaries of Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir and four former DGPs of Meghalaya, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

“I am sure, none of the states that have even the highest number of Covid cases in the country have resorted to such a drastic measure. After bringing back more than two lakh Himachalis from across the country, how can the state disallow the remaining much smaller number of Himachalis from entering their own state except on ground of health and death?” the letter was quoted as saying.

Regarding the number of Tibetan cases, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has reported no changes in the past 24 hours over the total of 41 cases in India, Nepal and Bhutan, of which 21 were active while 18 had recovered and two had died.

The CTA also reported no change in the total of 213 cases among Tibetans living in other countries abroad, of which 40 were active, 165 had recovered and eight had died.

The CTA report also says there had been a total of 107 cases in Chinese occupied Tibet, of which 106 had recovered and one had died.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged past the 9.81 million mark to reach 9,815,246 while a total of 494,596 had died as of Jun 27 at 2:03:38 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were a record 195,673 new cases and 5,040 new deaths during the past 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (2,467,837), Brazil (1,274,974), Russia (626,779), India (508,953) … China (84,725).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (125,039), Brazil (55,961), the UK (43,498), Italy (34,708), France (29,781), Spain (28,338), Mexico (25,779), India (15,685) … China (4,641).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

