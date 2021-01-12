WHO sees no Covid-19 herd immunity this year despite mass vaccinations, India reports lowest daily cases in past 7 months

(TibetanReview.net, Jan12’21) – Scientists at the World Health Organization (WHO) warned Jan 11 that mass vaccinations would not bring about herd immunity to the novel coronavirus this year given the state of its surge and prevalence across the world, reported the AFP Jan 12.

In India, three temperature-controlled trucks left for Pune Airport from where the vaccines will be delivered across the country for beginning the inoculation among healthcare and other frontline workers on Jan 16.

Meanwhile the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 12,584 new cases and 167 new Covid-19 deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Jan 12 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,479,179 cases and 151,327 deaths. The number of cases is a significant drop from the previous day’s figure and the lowest count in 208 days. The latest daily number of deaths is a few more than that reported the day before.

The daily number of fresh Covid-19 cases in India fell below 15,000 for the first time since June 22 last year, reported the timesofindia.com Jan 12.

A total of 10,111,294, or 96.49%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 216,558, or 2.07% of the total. The case fatality rate remained at 1.44%. The percentage figures were mostly improvement over the previous day’s percentage figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 12,584, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 18,385, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 5,968.

The country’s fifth-worst hit Kerala continued to report the highest daily new infections at 3,110, followed successively by the country’s worst-hit state of Maharashtra (2,438), Chattisgarh (853), fourth worst-hit Tamil Nadu (682), Gujarat (615), eighth-worst hit West Bengal (612), seventh-worst hit Uttar Pradesh (509), second-worst hit Karnataka (496), Madhya Pradesh (485), … Himachal Pradesh (69), and so on.

The 167 daily new deaths included 4o from Maharashtra; 16 from West Bengal; 20 from Kerala; 9 from Uttar Pradesh; 15 from Chattisgarh; 13 from Delhi; 7 from Madhya Pradesh; 6 each from Tamil Nadu and Haryana; 5 each from Uttarakhand and Bihar; 4 from Karnataka; 3 each from Gujarat and Assam, … 2 each from Punjab, Goa, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh; and so on.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the fifth ay at 1,473. Of them 1,392 had recovered, 44 were active and 37 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration Jan 12.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 90,907,661 and the deaths 1,945,203, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 12:52 PM on Jan 12, 2021.