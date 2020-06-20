WHO warns of a “new and dangerous phase” of the Covid-19 pandemic

(TibetanReview.net, Jun20’20) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has on Jun 19 warned of a “new and dangerous phase” of the Covid-19 pandemic with people tiring of lockdowns despite the disease’s accelerating spread. Lockdowns imposed to halt the spread of the pandemic have caused crippling economic damage, but the WHO said the pandemic still posed a major threat.

This description of the situation is especially true of India where the Ministry of Health reported yet another steepest daily increase in cases in its latest tally.

India’s Ministry of Health reported 14,516 new cases in the past 24 hours as of Jun 20 at 8 AM and 375 new deaths during that period, taking their totals to 395,048 cases and 12,948 deaths.

A total of 213,831, or 54.12 per cent of the cases, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 168,269.

India has registered over 10,000 cases for the ninth day in a row. It was also the third consecutive day the country reported a record jump in the number of cases.

India has the fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases after the US, Brazil and Russia. It also has the eighth highest number of deaths from the pandemic.

The eight worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 124,331 cases after 3,827 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 54,449 (↑2,115) cases, Delhi with 53,116 (↑3,137) cases, Gujarat with 26,141 (↑540) cases, Uttar Pradesh 15,785 (↑604), Rajasthan 14,156 (↑299), West Bengal 13,090 (↑355), and Madhya Pradesh 11,582 (↑156).

Below them were 14 states/Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Haryana 9,743 (↑525), Karnataka 8,281 (↑337), Andhra Pradesh 7,961 (↑443), Bihar 7,181 (↑156), Telangana 6,526 (↑499), Jammu & Kashmir 5,680 (↑125), Assam 4,904 (↑127), Odisha 4,677 (↑165), Punjab 3,832 (↑217), Kerala 2,912 (↑118), Uttarakhand 2,177 (↑75), Chattisgarh 2,028 (↑82), Jharkhand 1,965 (↑45), and Tripura 1,178 (↑23).

And then there were nine other states/ Union Territories with more than 100 cases, namely Ladakh 744 (↑57), Goa 725 (↑20), Manipur 681 (↑75), Himachal Pradesh 619 (↑24), Chandigarh 381 (↑7), Puducherry 286 (↑15), Nagaland 198 (↑5), Mizoram 130 (↑0), and Arunachal Pradesh 103 (↑0).

Three states/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Sikkim 70 (↑0), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 45 (↑1), and Meghalaya 44 (↑0).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 5,893 (↑142), followed by Delhi 2,035 (↑66), Gujarat 1,618 (↑27), Tamil Nadu 666 (↑41), West Bengal 529 (↑11), Madhya Pradesh 495 (↑9), Uttar Pradesh 488 (↑23), Rajasthan 333 (↑10), Telangana 198 (↑3), Haryana 144 (↑10), Karnataka 124 (↑10), Andhra Pradesh 96 (↑4), Punjab 92 (↑9), Jammu & Kashmir 75 (↑4), Bihar 50 (↑6), Uttarakhand 26 (↑0), Kerala 21 (↑0), Odisha 11(↑0), Jharkhand 11 (↑0), Chattisgarh 10 (↑0), Assam 9 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 8 (↑0), Chandigarh 6 (↑0), Ladakh 1 (↑0), Meghalaya 1 (↑0), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Seven States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

Delhi currently has more than 27,500 active cases, of which about 10,500 are in home isolation, reported indianexpress.com Jun 20.

The national capital has emerged as one of the biggest point of concern in the efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic, reporting large number of cases as well as deaths. The city added 16,292 new cases of infection in the past one week, which is almost one third of its entire caseload of 53,116, the report noted.

The report said only Maharashtra had added more number of cases, and reported more deaths, during this time. But Maharashtra has a caseload which is about 2.5 times that of Delhi and its growth rate is very slow. Delhi, on the other hand, happens to be one of the fastest growing states. Only seven states right now have a growth rate (seven-day compounded daily growth rate) higher than that of Delhi. But except Haryana and Telangana, all these states have relatively insignificant caseloads, the report added.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases surged past the 8.5 million mark to reach 8,675,365 while a total of 460,256 had died as of Jun 20 at 2:03:20 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 173,921 new cases and 6,026 new deaths during the past 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (2,222,576), Brazil (1,032,913), Russia (576,162), India (395,048) … China (84,524).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (119,131), Brazil (48,954), UK (42,546), Italy (34,561), France (29,620), Spain (28,315), Mexico (20,394), India (12,948) … China (4,638).

