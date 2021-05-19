Without sufficient vaccination, over 90% of Indians still vulnerable to Covid-19

(TibetanReview.net, May19’21) – India registered a 13% decrease in new Covid-19 cases in the past week but the number of fresh infections was still the highest around the world, reported the dailypioneer.com May 19, citing the World Health Organization.

Around 200 districts in India have been reporting a decline in cases for the last two weeks and, after consistently increasing for the past 13 weeks, the country’s overall case positivity has registered a decline over the past seven days, reported the indianexpress.com May 19, citing the government May 18.

The period between May 11 and 17 was the first seven-day period since Feb 16-22 that India reported a decline in case positivity over the preceding seven-day period, the report cited the country’s Health Ministry as saying.

“…In many states, the pandemic curve is stabilising due to comprehensive effort, containment, restrictions, and testing,” Dr V K Paul, head of India’s Covid-19 Task Force, has said. “However”, he has added, “we still have states where there continues to be concern in terms of trajectory especially Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha.”

Besides, less than 2% of Indian have had the infection, which means that without sufficient vaccination over 90% still remain vulnerable, taking into account those already vaccinated, the timesofindia.com May 19 cited the government as saying.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 267,334 new Covid-19 cases and 4,529 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on May 19 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 25,496,330 cases and 283,248 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have improved to reach nearly 22 million (21,986,363) while active cases have declined to reach over 3.2 million (3,226,719).

All but five of the 23 states with total caseloads of more than 100,000 have reported varying levels of decline in active cases.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakh since May 17.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Tamil Nadu (33,059), Kerala (31,337), Karnataka (30,309), Maharashtra (28,438), Andhra Pradesh (21,320), West Bengal (19,428), Odisha (10,321), Uttar Pradesh (8,673), Rajasthan (8,398), Haryana (7,774), Punjab (7,066), Gujarat (6,447), Chattisgarh (6,477), Bihar (6,286), Assam (5,835), Madhya Pradesh (5,412), Uttarakhand (4,785), Delhi (4,482), Telangana (3,982), Jammu and Kashmir (3,967), Jharkhand (2,925), Himachal Pradesh (2,890), Puducherry (1,797), and Goa (1,358).

Ten other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Meghalaya (906), Tripura (879), Manipur (624), Chandigarh (526), Nagaland (365), Arunachal Pradesh (356), Lakshadweep (226), and Sikkim (209), Ladakh (202), and Mizoram (184).

Thirty-two states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (1,291), Karnataka (525), Tamil Nadu (364), Delhi (265), Uttar Pradesh (255), Punjab (231), Chattisgarh (153), Rajasthan (146), West Bengal (145), Haryana (124), Bihar (111), Andhra Pradesh (99), Uttarakhand (98), Kerala (97), Himachal Pradesh (78),Assam (73), Jammu and Kashmir (71), Madhya Pradesh (70), Gujarat (67), Jharkhand (62), Goa (45), Puducherry (33), Telangana (27), Odisha (22), Manipur (20), Meghalaya (19), Nagaland (12), Chandigarh (6), Ladakh (5), Tripura (5), Arunachal Pradesh (3), and Andaman And Nicobar Islands (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 1 or no death each.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest number of deaths after the USA and Brazil in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the second day at 3,510, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 19. Of the total number of cases, 2,136 had recovered, 1,286 were active. A total of 88 have died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled more than 164 million (164,308,019) and the deaths over 3.40 million (3,406,607), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM.