Wuhan novel coronavirus cases in Tibetan prefectures in Sichuan, Gansu see further increases

(TibetanReview.net, Feb08’20) – The number of people down with the novel Coronavirus pneumonia in the Tibetan prefecture of Kardze (Chinese: Ganzi) in Sichuan Province was 17 as of Feb 6, reported the Tibetan Service of rfa.org Feb 7, citing Beijing-based Tibetan writer Ms Woeser and a social media site run by the local Khampa TV news outlet. Confirmed cases in neighbouring Kanlho Prefecture of Gansu Province were stated to number three. It was not clear how many of the patients were Tibetans.

The day before, rfa.org reported that Tibetan cases in Kardze Prefecture had risen to seven, an increase of three over the four previously stated to have occurred in the prefecture’s Tawu (Daofu) County.

Tawu was stated to contain the highest number of infections in the prefecture, with Dartsedo (Kangding) and Serta (Seda) accounting for two each, and Gyalrong County one.

The report said Kardze Health Commission had identified the prefecture’s five new infections on Feb 6 as two 13-year-old boys identified only by the names Kun and Ten, a 55-year-old woman named Ga, a 56-year-old man named Chong, and a 50-year-old man named Lo.

The report also cited Kanlho Prefecture Health Commission in neighbouring Gansu province as saying Feb 7 that a 45-year-old woman named Rong had now been confirmed infected with the virus, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the prefecture to three, all of them residents of Tsoe (Hezuo) City.

Tibet Autonomous Region has so far one officially confirmed cases reported on Jan 30. He was a visitor from China.

By Blogsdna