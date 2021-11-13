Xi Jinping, the minority bulldozer, set to be anointed as China’s new Helmsman

(TibetanReview.net, Nov13’21) – The man who is currently overseeing a sweeping Sinicization of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) with little or no minority exceptions, Party General Secretary and state President Xi Jinping, is all set to be anointed among the pantheon of the country’s historical leadership, standing alongside the republic’s founding leader Mao Zedong and the author of its current, unprecedented global power and prosperity Deng Xiaoping. It set him on course to rule the PRC without any term limit ahead of the end of his second five-day term as President.

A landmark resolution on the party’s “major achievements and historic experiences” incorporating this decision was adopted at the four-day Sixth Plenum of the 19th Party Congress which concluded in Beijing on Nov 11.

It is only the third “history resolution” issued by the CCP in its 100-year existence; the other two, in 1945 and 1981, cemented the supremacy of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, respectively.

This resolution is a way for Xi to codify his authority in the present and project his long-lasting power and influence into the future, noted the edition.cnn.com Nov 12.

***

A communique released on Nov 11 said the Party had established Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and defined the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

It said that under Xi, the Communist Party had “solved many tough problems that were long on the agenda but never resolved, and accomplished many things that were wanted but never got done.”

“In firmly upholding and safeguarding General Secretary Xi’s core position, the Party has its decision-maker, the people have their mainstay, and the giant ‘rejuvenation’ ship of the Chinese nation has its helmsman,” Jiang Jinquan, head of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee, has said Nov 12 at the press conference on the plenary session. “And in the face of rough waves, we will be able to ‘stay on the fishing boat despite the wind and waves’.”

At the same press conference, Wang Xiaohui, executive vice propaganda minister, has said the Party’s Central Committee had confirmed that Xi’s “original ideas” and “transformative practices” had led China into a new era.

This is taken as a suggestion that Xi, 68, was just getting started as his second five-year term as party leader winds down.

***

Xi had already managed to establish his own eponymous political theory and have it written into the party’s constitution, a measure previously only reserved for Mao and Deng. By issuing his own resolution, Xi seeks to further entrench his status as a towering leader on the same level as the same two predecessors, noted the edition.cnn.com report.

Getting the group of almost 400 party central committee members to sign off on his doctrine was a clear sign Xi has the power base needed to clinch a third term at the next leadership congress, which the communique said would be held in the second half of 2022, said the Bloomberg Television.

The historical resolution came as a culmination in a series of milestones that Xi has passed on his path to enduring rule. These include getting himself declared the “core” of the party in 2016, writing his name into the party charter in 2017 and abolishing a constitutional provision limiting presidents to two terms in 2018, the report noted.

“Xi now joins the pantheon of elite Chinese leaders who have not only commanded the party, but also gained the equivalent of sainthood within the broader system,” Richard McGregor, a senior fellow at the Lowy Institute in Sydney and author of the “The Party: The Secret World of China’s Communist Rulers,” has said.