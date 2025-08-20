30 more protesting Tibetans briefly held, India and China upbeat in their ties following foreign minister Wang’s visit

(TibetanReview.net, Aug20’25) – Around 30 Tibetans were briefly detained by police in India’s capital New Delhi on Aug 19 as they protested outside Hyderabad House. They shouted slogans like “Free Tibet” and “End repression” and waved Tibetan flags as visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for the 24th Round of Talks Between the Special Representatives of China and India on the Boundary Question. Both India and China have been upbeat in the development of their ties following Wang’s visit.

Indian police detained several protesters temporarily to maintain law and order but released them later the same day, reported thelogicalindian.com Aug 19. Officials cited security concerns during the high-profile visit, while the Tibetan protesters, led by the Tibetan Youth Congress, demanded an end to what they call China’s cultural genocide in Tibet and interference in the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation, the report said.

Wang earlier met with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his arrival on Aug 18 and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the next day during his two-day visit.

Modi firmly reiterated that peace and tranquillity along the India-China border are essential for any meaningful progress in their bilateral relations. He stressed that without stability at the borders, the broader ties between the two nations cannot develop healthily or sustainably, reported the financialexpress.com Aug 20.

Following the talks, India and China agree to reopen border trade at three points (namely Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass), resume direct flights, expand the Mount Kailash pilgrimage, and set up new mechanisms to manage border issues, reported indiatoday.in Aug 20.

A 10-point consensus was reached during Wang’s meeting with Doval, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Aug 20, listing those points.

China’s Special Representative Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and India’s Special Representative Shri Ajit Doval, also India’s national security advisor, exchanged in-depth views in a candid manner on the China-India boundary question in accordance with the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, the report said.

The 10th point said both sides agreed to hold the 25th round of talks in China in 2026.

Another Xinhua report Aug 20 listed the achievement of 10 outcomes from China-India foreign ministers’ meeting, including the Chinese side welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, (which opens on Aug 31).

The recent Sino-Indian detente seemed set for a significant step forward with PM Modi saying Aug 19 that bilateral ties have made “positive and steady” progress guided by respect for each other’s interests and sensitivities, and accepting President Xi’s official invitation to visit China for the SCO summit, said the timesofindia.com Aug 20, summing up the outcome of Wang’s meeting with the Indian leaders,

“Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity,” Modi has said in a post on X after his meeting with Wang.

Given China’s soft corner for Pakistan on the issue of terrorism, Doval and Jaishankar have strongly raised the need to fight it in all its forms, underscoring that it was one of the original objectives of SCO. The report cited India’s Ministry of External Affairs as saying, Wang, who will visit Pakistan this week, concurred that countering terrorism should be given highest priority.

“The PM welcomed the steady and positive progress in bilateral ties since his meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, guided by mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, including the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra,” the report quoted the Indian government as saying, adding Modi thanked Xi for the invitation and expressed support for China’s presidency of the SCO Summit.