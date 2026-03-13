883 Town Halls in the Czech Republic, 765 in France, Belgium, Luxembourg raised Tibetan flag on 67th Tibet uprising day

(TibetanReview.net, Mar13’26) –A total of 765 Town Halls in France, Belgium, and Luxembourg raised the Tibetan national flag to show solidarity with the Tibetan people on the 67th anniversary on Mar 10 of their national uprising against China’s armed occupation of their homeland, said the Office of Tibet, Brussels, of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), on the tibet.net website Mar 13.

This was apart from the hundreds of cities, towns, and districts across Germany, and 883 town halls and municipal buildings and 106 schools in the Czech Republic that also raised the Tibetan flag. A number of political and other leaders took part in commemoration events throughout Europe, said other tibet.net reports Mar 12-13.

In France, a total of 671 municipalities participated in the annual event, holding ceremonies to raise the Tibetan flag as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by Tibetans inside Tibet, including restrictions on religious freedom, language, and cultural expression. Local representatives and Tibet supporters reaffirmed their commitment to promoting human rights and peaceful dialogue.

In Belgium, a total of 54 municipalities joined the global commemoration of the Tibetan National Uprising Day by holding ceremonies to raise the Tibetan national flag.

And in Luxembourg, 40 municipalities held a similar ceremony for the people of Tibet.

The Office of Tibet, Brussels, said some of the municipalities have been flying the Tibetan national flag all year round.

The office said these gestures send a clear message that the international community continues to stand with the Tibetan people in their pursuit of justice, freedom, and the preservation of their culture.

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Meanwhile, the Mar 10 event in Italy’s capital Rome, organized by Tibetan Community and the Tibetan Women’s Association, saw participation, with expressions of solidarity, by Matteo Angioli, advisor to Senator Giulio Terzi; Luciano Nobili, Regional Councillor of Lazio; Andrea Presutto, General Secretary to Senator Andrea De Priamo; and Nicola Massiani, Regional Councillor of Emilia-Romagna.

In the French Capital Paris, the guests at the gathering at Place de la République included François Bechieau, Adjoint Mayor of Paris 19; Geneviève Garrigos, Councillor of the City of Paris; and representatives from Tibet support groups.

In the French city of Toulouse, the Tibetan flag was raised and a speech delivered by Bernard Carayon, Mayor of Lavaur, joined by several of his colleagues, in an event organised by Institut Vajra Yogini, Nalanda Monastery, and the local Tibetan community.

In Amiens, France, the gathering of Tibet support groups and the Tibetan community was addressed by the Deputy Mayor Madam Nedjma Ben Mokhtar on behalf of the Mayor Hubert de Jenlis. Jean-Luc Jeugniaux, Mayor of Vers-sur-Selle, also delivered a speech.

At the Potsdam City Hall in the German capital Berlin, the uprising anniversary was addressed by Brigitte Meier, the city’s Councillor for Order, Security, Social Affairs, and Health.

In the Swiss city of Zurich, the gathering was addressed by Mr Mario Fehr, the President of the Government Council of the Canton of Zurich. Some 45 Chinese supporters were among the 800 people who carried out a protest march from Werdmühleplatz, where the gathering took place, to the Chinese Consulate.

In UK’s Capital London, those who took part in the flag raising ceremony in the Greenwich Town Hall included the Mayor of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, Councillor Linda Bird, the Deputy Mayor Councillor David Gardner, the Deputy Leader of the Council Averil Lekau and Cllr. Mariam Lolayar.

In its official social media page, the Royal Borough of Greenwich said: Today we raised the Tibetan flag inside Woolwich Town Hall to mark Tibetan Uprising Day. Showing solidarity here in Royal Greenwich with those marking the day around the world to remember the events of 1959 and the resilience of Tibetan communities.”

In the Belgian and European Union capital Brussels, the gathering at the entrance of the Parc du Cinquantenaire heard messages of support sent by MEP Heide Hannes, Co-Chair of Inter Parliamentary Group for Tibet in the European Parliament, and Ms Els Van Hoof, MP, Chair, Foreign Affairs Committee, Belgian Federal Parliament. They could not attend the event in person due to the plenary session in Strasbourg and a mission abroad.

In Austria’s capital Vienna, Tibetans were joined by Chinese dissidents as they demonstrated in front of the Chinese Embassy and later staged a peace march through the inner city area.