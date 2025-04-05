A coalition of Tibetan groups urge US to restore Tibetan Broadcasts as RFA radio transmissions halted

(TibetanReview.net, Apr05’25) – As Radio Free Asia (RFA) announced this week that its radio broadcasts, including in the Tibetan language, had been drastically cut as transmissions were halted from relay stations owned or leased by the US government, a coalition of 146 Tibetan organisations worldwide has launched an urgent appeal to the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), calling for the immediate and full restoration of Voice of America (VOA) and RFA Tibetan language services.

The coalition has said these broadcasts represent a critical lifeline for millions of Tibetans inside Tibet, living under the Chinese Communist Party’s oppressive regime, offering an indispensable source of uncensored information in a region ravaged by state-imposed media blackout.

The joint letter said these broadcasts serve as a potent counterforce to the CCP’s relentless propaganda, exposing the harsh realities of life under its iron-fisted rule and bolstering the resilience of Tibetans in their unwavering pursuit of freedom.

Tenzin Yangzom, Campaigns Coordinator at International Tibet Network, has said: “The shutdown of Radio Free Asia and the suspension of Voice of America’s Tibetan broadcasts isn’t just about lost news—it’s about cutting off a vital lifeline for Tibetans living under occupation. For millions, VOA and RFA aren’t just sources of information; they’re a lens to the world, offering hope, truth, and a reminder that they’re not forgotten. We urge the U.S. Agency for Global Media to restore these broadcasts without delay, showing the people of Tibet—and the world—that America stands firm in its support for freedom, truth, and human dignity.”

Also, Dr Lobsang Yangtso, Asia Regional Coordinator at International Tibet Network, has said: “The strategic importance of VOA and RFA Tibetan broadcasts cannot be overstated. For decades, they have served as a vital pillar in countering Beijing’s narrative and preserving Tibetan language and cultural identity in the face of relentless assimilation policies. Discontinuing these services not only isolates Tibetans but also weakens the international community’s understanding of the true situation inside Tibet. Restoring these broadcasts is not just about providing news; it’s about safeguarding a people’s right to their own story and holding the CCP accountable for its actions.”

RFA earlier informed listeners on Apr 3 that shortwave radio broadcasts for its Mandarin, Tibetan and Lao language services had stopped entirely. The broadcaster said a heavily reduced schedule remained in place for RFA Burmese, Khmer, Korean and Uyghur language services.

With its drastically reduced staff after the Trump administration’s abrupt Mar 5 termination of the USAGM grant, RFA is still providing limited news updates on its website and social media in all nine languages it serves.

The broadcaster was established in 1996, and sends news to countries and regions across Asia that have little or no press freedom, such as North Korea, Tibet, China, East Turkestan (Xinjiang), Myanmar and Vietnam.