All 60 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Tawu County stated to be Tibetans

(TibetanReview.net, Feb20’20) – With three new cases on Feb 19, the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the Tibetan County of Tawu (Chinese: Daofu) in Kardze (Ganzi) Prefecture, Sichuan Province, had risen to 60, said the Tibetan Service of rfa.org Feb 19, citing regional sources. The report said all the confirmed cases in the county were Tibetans.

The new patients were stated to be an 18-year-old male and two women aged 53 and 43 with no history of traveling outside the county.

The report cited Chinese state media as saying the total number of confirmed cases in Kardze Prefecture was now 65, including the 60 in Tawu. The rest included two in the prefectural capital Dartsedo (Kangding) County, two in Serta (Seda) County, and one in Dabpa (Daocheng) County.

The report cited two sources familiar with the situation in Tawu as saying all the 60 confirmed cases in Tawu were ethnic Tibetan residents of the county. They were stated to include all the 10 members of a family and two other families having four members each.

The report cited Kardze Prefecture Health Commission as saying Feb 19 that 410 persons believed to have had close contact with cases of infection were now being held under observation.