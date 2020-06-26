Amid steep daily rises, active Covid-19 cases in India keep declining

(TibetanReview.net, Jun26’20) – India has registered over 14,000 Covid-19 cases for the seventh day in a row and witnessed a surge of 299,866 infections from Jun 1 till 26. However, the number of active cases has been declining steadily in the last two weeks, raising hopes that the fight against the disease was on track, noted the indianexpress.com Jun 26.

The country’s Ministry of Health reported yet another record 17,296 new infections and 407 new deaths over the past 24 hours as of Jun 26 at 8AM, taking their totals to 490,401 cases and 15,301 deaths.

The daily rise in fresh cases was being primarily driven by three states — Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu — accounting for 61% of the daily case growth. On Jun 11, the proportion of active cases in the total number of confirmed cases was 48%, which had gradually declined to 39.4% on Jun 25, noted the timesofindia.com Jun 26.

Also, five states accounted for 82.6% of India’s fatalities, namely Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, noted the timesofindia.com Jun 26.

A total of 285,637, or 58.24 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 189,463, noted a PTI report Jun 26.

India currently has the fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases after the US, Brazil and Russia. It also has the eighth highest number of deaths from the global pandemic.

***

The 12 worst-hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 147,741 cases after 4,841 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Delhi with 73,780 (↑3,390) cases, Tamil Nadu with 70,977 (↑3,509) cases, Gujarat with 29,520 (↑577) cases, Uttar Pradesh 20,193 (↑636), Rajasthan 16,296 (↑287), West Bengal 15,648 (↑475), Madhya Pradesh with 12,596 (↑148) cases, Haryana with 12,463 (↑453) cases, Telangana 11,364 (↑920), Andhra Pradesh 10,884 (↑553), and Karnataka 10,560 (↑442).

Below them were 11 states/Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Bihar 8,473 (↑264), Jammu & Kashmir 6,549 (↑127), Assam 6,321 (↑123), Odisha 5,962 (↑210), Punjab 4,769 (↑142), Kerala 3,726 (↑123), Uttarakhand 2,691 (↑68), Chattisgarh 2,452 (↑33), Jharkhand 2,262 (↑55), Tripura 1,290 (↑31), and Manipur 1,056 (↑86).

And then there were eight other states/ Union Territories with more than 100 cases, namely Goa 995 (↑44), Ladakh 941 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 839 (↑33), Puducherry 502 (↑41), Chandigarh 423 (↑3), Nagaland 355 (↑8), Arunachal Pradesh 160 (↑2), and Mizoram 145 (↑3).

Three states/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Sikkim 85 (↑1), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 59 (↑3), and Meghalaya 46 (↑0).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 6,931 (↑192), followed by Delhi 2,429 (↑64), Gujarat 1,753 (↑18), Tamil Nadu 911 (1↑45), Uttar Pradesh 611 (↑15), West Bengal 606 (↑15), Madhya Pradesh 542 (↑8), Rajasthan 379 (↑4), Telangana 230 (↑5), Haryana 198 (↑10), Karnataka 170 (↑6), Andhra Pradesh 136 (↑2), Punjab 120 (↑7), Jammu & Kashmir 90 (↑2), Bihar 57 (↑0), Uttarakhand 36 (↑1), Kerala 22 (↑0), Odisha 17(↑0), Chattisgarh 12 (↑0), Jharkhand 12 (↑1), Assam 9 (↑0), Puducherry 9 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 9 (↑1), Chandigarh 6 (↑0), Goa 2 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 1 (↑1), Ladakh 1 (↑0), Meghalaya 1 (↑0), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far. (Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

***

Delhi and its adjoining satellite cities have reported more Covid-19 cases than 167 countries, noted the timesofindia.com Jun 26, citing a comparison of NCR’s cases with countrywise data collated by Johns Hopkins University. This urban agglomeration (continuous urban spread) has also reported 2,584 Covid-2019 deaths, which again is higher than that of 166 countries.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said Jun 26 the situation in the city was under control. ―We have increased Covid-19 testing in Delhi, hence cases are rising, indianexpress.com Jun 26 quoted him as saying.

***

Regarding the number of Tibetan cases, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has reported a total of 41 cases in India, Nepal and Bhutan, of which 21 were active while 18 had recovered and two had died.

Seventeen of them were reported this week. They included six from Ladakh four from Mundgod settlement, two from Delhi, and one each from Dekyiling settlement in Dehradun, Bylakuppe Lugsam settlement, Tezu in Arunchal Pradesh, Dharamshala, and Nepal.

The CTA reported no change in the total of 213 cases among Tibetans living in other countries abroad, of which 40 were active, 165 had recovered and eight had died.

The CTA report also says there had been a total of 107 cases in Chinese occupied Tibet, of which 106 had recovered and one had died.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases has surged close to 9.62 million mark to reach ,6 , while a total of 489,556 had died as of Jun 26 at 2:03:35 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were ,0 8 new cases and 6,6 new deaths during the past 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (2,422,312), Brazil ( ,228, 4), Russia (6 , 6), India (4 0,40 ) … China (84, 0 ).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (124,415), Brazil (54,971), the UK (43,314), Italy (34,678), France (29,755), Spain (28,330), Mexico (25,060), India (15,301) … China (4,64 ).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

By Blogsdna