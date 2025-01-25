Arunachal chief minister questions China’s aversion to int’l water treaties as it builds world’s largest dam in Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Jan25’25) –In the wake of China’s late Dec 2024 announcement of its approval of the building of the world’s largest dam over the Yarlung Tsangpo just before the river enters India and the devastating Jan 7 morning earthquake which damaged several dams, necessitating the evacuations of villages in Tibet, a seminar on “Environment and Security” was held in Arunachal Pradesh state on Jan 24. Those who addressed it included the chief minister of the state and the Sikyong (executive head) of the India-based exile Tibetan Administration.

Speaking at the seminar’s inaugural event, which was held in the Dorjee Khandu Auditorium of the state’s legislative building in capital Itanagar, Chief Minister Mr Pema Khandu expressed serious concern at China’s refusal to enter into binding international water treaties and its selective sharing of hydrological data. He emphasized the urgent need for cooperative governance of shared water resources in Asia, reported the ANI news service Jan 25, citing the Chief Minister’s Office.

He has said the super dam China has decided to start building in Tibet would allow Beijing to control the timing and volume of water flowing downstream, which could have devastating effects during periods of low flow or drought.

Conversely, any sudden releases of water from the dam could cause severe flooding downstream, particularly during monsoon seasons, displacing communities, destroying crops, and damaging infrastructure, Khandu has said.

Noting that all the major rivers of India originate from the Tibetan Plateau, Khandu has said China’s rampant exploitation of Tibet’s natural resources posed a serious threat to the very existence of these river systems, upon which millions of Indians depend for survival.

Expressing appreciating for the Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh and the Core Group for Tibetan Cause for organizing the seminar, Khandu has hoped the discussions could play a vital role towards finding solutions that would mitigate the alarming environmental situation in Tibet.

In his address, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has referred to China’s growing global influence and its disruption of the international order, resulting in increasing security threats to India not only along the Himalayan borders but also in India’s maritime regions.

He has said the solution to the geopolitical and strategic challenges posed by China lies in the CTA’s “Middle Way Approach,” initiated by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, which seeks a peaceful and mutually beneficial resolution to the Tibet-China conflict.

Others who addressed the seminar included Mr Tapir Gao, Lok Sabha parliament member from the state and Co-Convenor of the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet, who gave the welcome address. Mr RK Khrimey, national convener of the Core Group for the Tibetan Cause and a former state government minister, also spoke, emphasizing: “We are not merely supporting Tibetan refugees, but advocating for a cause that is directly linked to our national security.”

Mr Tarh Tarak, President of the Himalayan Suraksha Manch, has noted how interconnected he found the border regions of Arunachal Pradesh to be with Tibet during his recent visit there. “It is striking how many communities in Tibet share ethnic ties with our tribal populations. Our scholars must delve into this history to uncover these deep-rooted connections,” he has said.

Mr PK Thungon, the first Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, also attended the event, as did representatives from over 26 tribal communities of the state, said the CTA on its Tibet.net website Jan 25.

Leaders of Tibet Support Groups from across India, along with prominent former and incumbent state ministers, political figures, and senior officials from the Arunachal Pradesh state government were also stated to have attended the event.

Moji Riba, Assistant Professor and Founder-Head of the Department of Mass Communication at Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, has moderated the day’s event.