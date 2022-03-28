As India largely frees itself from Covid curbs, 5 Tibetans tested positive in a week

(TibetanReview.net, Mar28’22) – As India looks to end its Covid-19 curbs, except the wearing of masks and social distancing norms, from Mar 31, and as countries elsewhere that include China, France and the United Kingdom report surges in cases, five Tibetans in India and Nepal have tested Covid-positive during the week preceding Mar 25.

Addressing its 103rd weekly briefing, the Covid taskforce of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has said Mar 25 that the five new Covid cases were reported from a testing of 323 people during the preceding one week, a positivity rate of 1.55%.

But as reported by the CTA’s Tibet.net Mar 25, only 3 cases were active. With it, the cumulative total of reported Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in the region now total 9,150, of which 8,979 have recovered while 168 have died, including one during the preceding week.

* * *

Meanwhile in China, from where the global pandemic first broke out in late 2019, cases have been surging across the country with its largest city and commercial capital Shanghai announcing a lockdown.

The city of at least 25 million people imposed a lockdown on its eastern half for five days of testing exercise from Mar 28. The western part will see another phase of the lockdown starting Apr 1, said the edition.cnn.com and other reports Mar 27 and 28.

* * *

In India, fresh cases of Covid-19 have continued to dip for the ninth week running, reported the timesofindia.com Mar 28. The country reported just over 11,400 cases in the current week of Mar 21-27, down 28% from the previous week’s tally of 15,820, the report noted.

And with 1,270 new infections reported in a day, India’s total tally of Covid cases rose to 4,30,20,723, according to the country’s Health Ministry data updated this morning. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the total and the fatality rate 1.21%.

India’s daily positivity rate now stands at 0.29% and the weekly 0.26%.

The country fully opened for regular international commercial airline services yesterday with greatly relaxed Covid norms.