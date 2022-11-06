Black Adam banned in China due to Pierce Brosnan’s Dalai Lama Comments?

(TibetanReview.net, Nov06’22) – It is being suggested that the Warner Bros’ Black Adam has been banned in China because its actor Pierce Brosnan has mentioned in supportive terms a meeting he had with the Dalai Lama in a magazine interview.

The rumour about the ban began on the forums of BoxOfficeTheory.com, where someone by the username of Isaac Newton claimed Black Adam will not appear in Chinese theatres, reported the cbr.com Nov 5.

The same user was stated to have predicted China’s ban last year of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The user has suggested that the ban was brought on after Pierce Brosnan’s interview with the GQ magazine last month, in which the actor told an anecdote about a meeting he once had with the Dalai Lama, the exile spiritual leader of Tibet.

Beijing condemns Dalai Lama as a separatist, although he only seeks genuine autonomy for his occupied homeland in keeping with China’s constitutional guarantees for the ethnic minority regions.

The report noted that if the rumours concerning Pierce Brosnan are true, it would not be the first time a major Hollywood actor’s support for Tibet earned a response from Chinese authorities. Films featuring actor Keanu Reeves were seemingly banned from screening in China earlier this year after Reeves participated in a benefit concert for the Tibet House US. Major streaming service providers, including Tencent, Bilibili and Xigua Video, removed 19 of Reeves’ films from their sites, while Reeves’ name, Jinu Liweisi in Chinese, was reportedly wiped from the Internet.

The move is part of the Communist Party-led Chinese government’s attempts to remove all references to Tibet or its people from mainstream media. And it has pushed major Hollywood studios to do the same by withholding access to the Chinese market for studios, films, and actors that do not comply.

The film also features Dwayne Johnson of the WWF’s The Rock fame. Pierce Brosnan is also known for his leading James Bond films role.

Black Adam is a superhero movie based on the DC Comics of the same name that finally made its debut in October. GQ is an American international monthly men’s magazine based in New York City and founded in 1931. The publication focuses on fashion, style, and culture for men, though articles on food, movies, fitness, sex, music, travel, celebrities’ sports, technology, and books are also featured.