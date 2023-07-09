26.1 C
New Delhi
Sunday, July 9, 2023
spot_img
Tibet News

China announces completion of last tunnel of strategic Sichuan–Tibet railway

20
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jul09’23) – China has announced the completion of a previously seriously hobbled construction of a railway tunnel for its strategic Sichuan–Tibet (or Sichuan–Xizang, or Chuanzang) Railway which will connect Chengdu, the provincial capital of Sichuan, and Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, when fully completed.

The Haba Snow Mountain Tunnel, a section of the railway, was completed on Saturday (Jul 8) after a nine-year period of construction, reported China’s official globaltimes.cn Jul 8, citing Xinhua news agency.

The 9.5-kilometre long is one of 20 planned for the railway, the report said.

Following its completion, the workers will embark on track-laying, with plans to launch the railway for official operation within the year, the report added.

The report said the China Railway Group Co had pledged to continue serving and guaranteeing the implementation of major national strategies, injecting vitality into high-quality economic and social development, and accelerate the construction of modern railway infrastructure around the nation.

* * *

It was previously reported by the scmp.com Jul 29, 2022 that in less than a month, the tunnel in the Deqen (Tibetan: Dechen) Tibetan autonomous prefecture had been reduced from a diameter of 12 metres to less than 3 metres, barely enough for a car to pass through, as a result of shifting tectonic plates. It added that engineers working on the project were looking for solutions to the unprecedented challenge.

The report cited the construction team as saying some completed sections of the tunnel had been hit by a crushing force caused by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates.

Instrument readings were stated to suggest that the rocks around the tunnel had come under pressure as great as 30 megapascals, equal to the combined weight of 75 elephants standing on a single foot.

Previous articleDalai Lama says he is ready, citing China’s overtures to contact him
Next articleDalai Lama reported to have accepted Sri Lankan Buddhist invite

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
1,080FollowersFollow
9,779FollowersFollow

Opinions

Editorialstibetanreview -

China cannot use force to trump legitimacy on Dalai Lama reincarnation

EDITORIAL (TibetanReview.net, Jul02’23) – “The reincarnation of the Living Buddhas must be approved by the central government", "the successor must...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

The World’s Largest Tibetan Prayer Wheel…in Vietnam?

Tibetan Buddhism is booming across Vietnam, symbolized by the Guinness Record world's largest Tibetan Buddhist prayer wheel built at...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.