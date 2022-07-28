28.1 C
New Delhi
Thursday, July 28, 2022
spot_img
Array

China arrests man for starting a WeChat group to honour Tibetan religious leaders

57
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jul28’22) – China has arrested this month a man in a historically Tibetan area that has now been made a part of its Sichuan Province for having started a WeChat social media group. The group celebrated the birthdays of revered religious leaders of Tibet, reported the Tibetan Service of rfa.org Jul 27, citing Tibetan sources.

The group, started by Lotse, 57, a resident of Sershul (Chinese: Shiqu) County in the Kardze (Ganzi) Prefecture, had around 100 members from all parts of ethnographic Tibet, the report said.

The report said he was arrested for forming an allegedly illegal group.

Local Tibetan were stated to have been questioned and pressured to give incriminating information about him before his arrest.

Lotse, a single father of two sons, was visited by police before his arrest to warn him for starting the WeChat group, the report said.

Previous articleCovid situation in Gansu’s Tibetan prefecture grim, 1,500-bed makeshift hospital to be built
Next articleChina issues military threat against Taiwan visit by US House Speaker

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
990FollowersFollow
8,783FollowersFollow

Opinions

Opinionstibetanreview -

The Bodhisattva Path – A Cosmic Mandate for the Tibetan People, a broader view from an outsider

By: Liem Giok In Contending that the tragic issue of Tibet, for all its appeals to the sympathetic world,...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Tibet in the Year of the Tiger

Pointing out that the democratic West led by the United States, and branded by China as a ‘paper Tiger’,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.