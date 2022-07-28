Covid situation in Gansu’s Tibetan prefecture grim, 1,500-bed makeshift hospital to be built

(TibetanReview.net, Jul28’22) – To combat the latest flare-up in Covid-19 cases in Gansu Province, the authorities are constructing a 1,500-bed makeshift hospital in the Tibetan prefecture of Gannan (Tibetan: Kanlho), reported China’s official globaltimes.cn Jul 27.

The report said that as one of the epidemic hard-hit regions in Gansu, the situation of epidemic prevention and control in Gannan remained grim.

The report said the latest flare-up in Gansu was mainly in the capital Lanzhou, Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture and Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

The province was stated to have registered 15 new confirmed domestically transmitted cases and 219 local asymptomatic infections on Jul 26, bringing the accumulated number of confirmed cases to 521 and asymptomatic infections to 3,241 in the latest outbreak.

China’s official chinadaily.com.cn earlier reported Jul 23 that Coronavirus cases in Gannan’s Xiahe (Tibetan: Sangchu) County had risen to 52 in the current spread of the pandemic.

The globaltimes.cn report said that as of Jul 26, Gannan had registered accumulated 29 confirmed cases and 408 asymptomatic infections in the current pandemic flare-up.

There have been 29 high-risk areas and 34 medium-risk areas in the prefecture as of Jul 26, the report added.

Chairing a meeting in the evening of Jul 26, Yu Chenghui, Party chief of the prefecture, has said that no less than 60 rooms should be built for every 10,000 people in the planned 1,500-bed makeshift hospital.