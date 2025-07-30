China arrests Tibetan monk, another singer in Dalai Lama 90th birthday crackdown

(TibetanReview.net, Jul30’25) – Chinese authorities in Ngaba (or Ngawa, Chinese: Aba) county in Sichuan province have arrested some four weeks ago a Tibetan monk for making social media display of a picture of a religious hat to symbolise His Holiness the Dalai lama to mark the latter’s 90th birthday, according to the Tibetan language tibettimes.net Jul 29. The report also said another Tibetan singer had been arrested with fellow-singer Asang some three weeks ago. The whereabouts of all three have continued to remain unknown ever since.

The report said Monk Tsewang Dhongo of Adue Monastery in the county’s Adue Village was arrested around Jul 1 after he put on display on his social media account a religious hat to represent His Holiness the Dalai Lama by way of commemorating his 90th birthday.

He was taken away in a sudden police raid at his monastery, with no information on his fate or whereabouts for the past nearly four weeks, the report said.

The native of Adue Village was stated to have joined the monastery at a young age and was currently a student in the Madhyamaka class.

Also, Palchung, a young Tibetan singer from Adue Village was arrested with fellow-singer Asang some three weeks ago for re-enacting a song titled “Zhidey Gyalsey” (Prince of Peace) in honour of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to commemorate his 90th birthday, the report said.

Though not a well-known singer as such, he performed the song in praise of His Holiness the Dalai Lama with activist-singer Asang and was arrested with him, the report said.

It said young singer Asang had got married some three years ago and is the father of an infant son.

The families of all the three arrested Tibetans are gravely concerned by the lack of any information on their conditions and whereabouts, the report said.