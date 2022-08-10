China-chaired UNSC faces ‘double standards’ gibe from India on blacklisting of terrorists

(TibetanReview.net, Aug10’22) – Taking a dig at China, India has told a UN Security Council meeting chaired by China on Aug 9 that it was “most regrettable” that genuine and evidence-based proposals to blacklist some of the world’s most notorious terrorists are being placed on hold, saying such “double standards” are rendering the credibility of the Council’s sanctions regime at an “all-time low”, reported the PTI Oct 10.

Most recently, in June this year, China, a permanent member of the council and a close ally of Pakistan, had put a hold, at the last moment, on a joint proposal by India and the US to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, has said that the practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification must end.

“An effective functioning of the Sanctions Committees requires them to become more transparent, accountable and objective. The practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification must end,” she was quoted as having said.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on ‘Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts’ chaired by permanent-member and Council President for the month of China, Ms Kamboj has said, “It is most regrettable that genuine and evidence-based listing proposals pertaining to some of the most notorious terrorists in the world are being placed on hold.”

“Double standards and continuing politicisation have rendered the credibility of the Sanctions Regime at an all-time low. We do hope that all members of the UNSC can pronounce together in one voice, sooner than later, when it comes to this collective fight against international terrorism,” Kamboj has said.

In June, New Delhi and Washington had put a joint proposal to designate Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist under the 1267 ISIS and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council but Beijing placed a hold on this proposal at the last minute.

Abdul Rehman Makki is a US-designated terrorist and brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba head and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Earlier also, China, an all-weather friend of Islamabad, had regularly placed holds and blocks on bids by India and its allies to list Pakistan-based terrorists, preventing them from being adopted by the sanctions committee.