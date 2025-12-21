China claims yet another propaganda Tibet-word-record: the highest urban natural wetland

(TibetanReview.net, Dec21’25) – After proclaiming Guinness world records recently as a means to remind the world that Tibet is part of its territory – namely the world’s older grapevine growing in the wild and the largest thangka painting lesson and most people painting thangkas simultaneously, both in Chamdo City – China has made another propaganda pronouncement of being a world record holder there: the world’s highest-altitude urban natural wetland located in Tibet’s capital Lhasa.

“The Lhalu Wetland National Nature Reserve in Lhasa, Xizang autonomous region, has officially been recognised by the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA) as the world’s highest-altitude urban natural wetland, authorities announced on Saturday in Lhasa,” reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Dec 20.

“Xizang” is China’s Sinicized name for Tibet, which it began using to the exclusion of “Tibet” since late 2023. The London-based WRCA has used “Xizang” in place of “Tibet” in its certification.

The report said this ecological landmark, often referred to as the “Lungs of Lhasa”, highlights China’s achievements in high-altitude wetland protection and serves as a global model of sustainable conservation.

Certificate issued by the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA) recognises that the Lhalu Wetland National Nature Reserve in Lhasa, Tibet, is the “highest altitude natural urban wetland. (Photo courtesy: Xinhua)

* * *

Facing accusations of devastating Tibet’s ecology in its relentless quest for precious minerals, especially strategically important rare earths, and through mindless militarisation of the “roof of the world”, while severely persecuting protesting Tibetans along the way, the report also sought to present this world-record achievement as a testament to its environmental protection efforts.

The report claimed, “In recent years, rigorous ecological protection efforts — including scientific planning, meticulous management, and stringent supervision — have greatly enhanced the wetland’s ecological functions and biodiversity.”



It asserted that this international certification by the WRCA underscores China’s accomplishments in promoting ecological Civilization and provides a crucial reference for the global community on preserving high-altitude wetlands.

The Chinese government has spoken of having invested over 900 million yuan ($127.8 million) in total for wetland restoration, and having opened a Bird Painting and Photography Exhibition themed, “The Beauty of Feathers in Lhalu Wetland”, in Lhasa on the day of the world record certification.

China’s state media reports on both the Guinness and WRCA records suggested that the certifications took place on the initiative of and in cooperation with the relevant Chinese government agencies and functionaries.