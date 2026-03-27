Tibet, a rare exception to China’s visa-free entry for citizens of over 50 countries

(TibetanReview.net, Mar27’26) – While China has opened up the People’’s Republic of China (PRC) for visa-free entry or transit to a total of 77 nationalities from over 50 countries in an effort to give a boost to its flagging economy, Tibet remains a rare exception to the applicability of this rule. Even travels within Tibet are subjected to obtaining of further, specific permits, underlining the severe lack of accessibility to the region over which China has launched a new assimilation campaign under the vigour of President Xi Jinping’s renewed Sinicization drive.

Tourists visiting the PRC can “move freely between provinces and cities”; however, Tibet is a significant exception, noted the travel website travelandtourworld.com Mar 27, correcting its claim in an earlier article.

All foreign passport holders — including those from visa-free countries — must obtain a Tibet Travel Permit (TTP) in addition to their Chinese visa (or visa exemption) to enter the Tibet Autonomous Region, the report noted.

This permit is issued by the Tibet Tourism Bureau and cannot be applied for independently. It must be arranged through a licensed Tibet travel agency as part of an organised tour package. Independent travel within Tibet is not permitted for foreign nationals, the report emphasized.

The permit is stated to typically take 5–20 working days to process, and travellers are advised to begin the process at least 20–30 days before their intended arrival.

Besides, Areas beyond Lhasa — such as Everest Base Camp, Namtso Lake, and Mount Kailash — require additional permits on top of the standard TTP, the report said.

Plan accordingly: Tibet is not a destination you can add to your itinerary at the last minute, the website said.

China has dramatically expanded its visa-free access programme since late 2023. As of Feb 2026, citizens from 50 countries can enter mainland China without a visa for up to 30 days per entry, for purposes including tourism, business, family visits, and transit.

In addition, China has bilateral mutual visa exemption agreements with a further 29 countries. Together, these two tracks cover approximately 77 nationalities whose ordinary passport holders can visit China for up to 30 days without any advance visa, the report said.