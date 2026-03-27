China vents spleen on Czech senate resolution on Dalai Lama succession, Tibetan identity issues

(TibetanReview.net, Mar27’26) –China has on Mar 27 expressed anger over the Czech Senate’s Mar 25 resolution on Tibet. The resolution condemned, among other things, China’s move to appoint its own reincarnate successor to the current Dalai Lama and its recently adopted law on ethnic unity and progress as a threat to Tibetan culture and identity.

The resolution specifically recommended that the Czech government, including the Ministry of Foreign ​Affairs, support the Tibetan people’s free choice of the 15th Dalai Lama, noted Reuters Mar 27.

“China urges certain Czech senators to fully recognize the anti-China and separatist nature of the Dalai clique, stop interfering in Xizang-related issues, stop sending any wrong signals to ‘Xizang independence’ forces in any form, and take concrete actions to safeguard the sound and steady development of China-Czech relations, China’s official globaltimes.cn Mar 27 quoted a spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy in the Czech Republic as saying in a statement, using the Sinicized name “Xizang” for Tibet.

The statement has taken note of the fact that “the so-called ‘Geneva representative of the Tibetan government-in-exile’ attended the Czech meeting.”, referring to the presence of Ms Thinlay Chukki, Representative at the Office of Tibet, Geneva, during the senate discussion of the resolution.

The statement has claimed that the resolution “wantonly interfered in China’s internal affairs”, that “Xizang is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and Xizang-related affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, which brook no interference from any external forces.”

Underlining the goal of its Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law, the statement has maintained, “neither the Dalai Lama nor the so-called ‘Tibetan government-in-exile’ has any right to represent the people of Xizang, still less to decide Xizang’s future and destiny.”

“The Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law is intended to promote ethnic unity and progress and to prohibit acts that undermine ethnic unity or incite ethnic division,” the spokesperson has added.