China condemns G7 foreign minister’s Fiuggi statement on Tibet etc as interference

(TibetanReview.net, Nov28’24) –China has on Nov 27 condemned the G7 countries for the joint statement at their foreign ministers’ meeting in Fiuggi, Italy, over Nov 24-27. The statement criticized Beijing on a host of issues, including human rights and other matters in Tibet etc, while seeking constructive and stable relations with the country, expressing readiness to cooperate with it to address global challenges.

The statement, released by the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, expressed concern on the “human rights situation in China, including in Xinjiang and Tibet” as well as on “the erosion of civil society, human rights and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong.

China accused the G7 foreign ministers of, among other things,  making wrongful comments on issues related to the East China Sea, South China Sea, and China’s Taiwan, Xinjiang, Xizang, and Hong Kong. Xizang is China’s Sinicized name for Tibet.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has said  China’s position on issues related to the East China Sea, the South China Sea, Taiwan, Xinjiang, Xizang and Hong Kong was consistent and clear-cut.

“We firmly oppose the G7 undermining China’s sovereignty and interfering in China’s internal affairs. We urge G7 countries to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations and look after their own affairs,” the official globaltimes.cn Nov 27 quoted Mao as saying.

Previous articleTop Chinese general under investigation for corruption, defence minister’s fate unclear

