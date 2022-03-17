26.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, March 18, 2022
spot_img
Tibet News

China incarcerates 3 teens for being unhappy with lack of Tibetan classes in their school

6
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Mar18’22) – For questioning the lack of Tibetan language classes, Chinese authorities in Chamdo City of Tibet Autonomous Region had taken away three secondary school students in Oct 2021 and their whereabouts still remain unknown, said freetibet.org of London-based Free Tibet Mar 16, citing its research partner Tibet Watch.

The three students have been named as Palsang, 16; Sermo, 15; and Yangkyi, 11. They were stated to have expressed their unhappiness with the lack of Tibetan classes and the problems they faced as a result of it.

It is believed that the three are being incarcerated in the city’s Markham County “reform through education centre”.

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s renewed Sinicization drive, all subjects in Tibetan schools in Chinese ruled Tibetan regions are being taught only in the Chinese language.

With homogenization and patriotism towards the Chinese nation being the main focus of education, love for the Communist Party of China and the so-called Xi Jinping thought constitute a major focus of the education curriculum today.

Not only is there only a limited teaching of Tibetan in schools but also privately- and monastery-run schools and coaching centres teaching Tibetan language and culture, including outside routine school hours, have been banned or shut down throughout the Tibetan Plateau one after another in recent years.

Previous articleChina’s foreign minister likely to visit India after Nepal later this month
Next articleChina angry as US allocates at least $21 million for Tibet-related programs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
972FollowersFollow
8,423FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Tibet in the Year of the Tiger

Pointing out that the democratic West led by the United States, and branded by China as a ‘paper Tiger’,...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Restoring Hope for the Future of Tibet

Losang Gyatso* contends that the Tibet issue needs to be strengthened by taking advantage of the fact that the...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.