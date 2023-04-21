29.1 C
China offers more incentives to more talented Chinese to work in Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Apr20’23) – The local Chinese government of Tibet Autonomous Region has held a policy promotion activity in Beijing recently to announce the region’s latest plan for recruiting talent from mainland China, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Apr 19. It was the second such roadshow held after the previous one on Apr 4 and reported by chinadaily.com.cn Apr 5.

The purpose of the more recent roadshow was stated to be to offer 157 jobs to high-quality Chinese workers. The key focus will be on plateau ecology, geology, medicine, agriculture, animal husbandry, high-tech digital technology, clean energy and education.

The report said that under the plan, the demand for the new high-level talent was ranked into four categories — top domestic and international talent, national level leading talents, local leading talent and other high-level talent.

The selected workers will be provided with subsidies ranging from 200,000 yuan ($29,000) to 2 million yuan after acceptance, with those shifted and introduced to work in Tibet receiving wage treatment equivalent to the standards of the region.

Besides, high-level, full-time talent will be provided with a turnover room or an apartment of more than 70 square meters.

In addition, spouses and children can relocate their household registration together with the worker, and their children may take the entrance exams of junior and senior middle schools and college entrance exams in Tibet, the report added.

