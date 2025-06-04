China reasserts ‘right’ on Dalai Lama reincarnation as lawmakers from 29 countries gather in Tokyo to discuss Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Jun04’25) – As lawmakers from 29 countries gathered in Japan’s capital Tokyo to discuss and highlighting the issue of Tibet with a view to help achieve a resolution of the decades-long China-Tibet conflict through negotiated settlement, Beijing has condemned the Tibetans for raising the Dalai Lama reincarnation issue, claiming this intrinsically religious-belief matter is for it alone to decide, despite its proactive, even anti-religious profession of atheism.

China’s official globaltimes.cn Jun 3 cited an unnamed spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy in Japan as saying in a statement Jun 2 that “the 14th Dalai Lama and the ‘Tibetan government-in-exile’ have no right whatsoever to represent the people in the Xizang region or to determine the future of the region.” Xizang is China’s Sinicized name for Tibet in a bid to make it more Chinese.

The statement has said the “so-called Tibetan government-in-exile is a thoroughly separatist political organization that violates China’s Constitution and laws and is an illegal entity” and “no country in the world recognizes it.”

The statement has claimed that “the Dalai Lama’s lineage and religious standing and title which were affirmed by the central government date back several hundred years.” This is condemned as false and distortion of historical facts by the Tibetan side.

“The reincarnation of living Buddhas, including the Dalai Lama, must comply with Chinese laws and regulations, as well as established religious rituals and historical conventions,” the spokesperson has said. By this China makes clear its intention to use religious figures under its control and false historical narratives to justify its right to recognize the next Dalai Lama reincarnation, although it does not believe in reincarnation.

China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Jun 4 carried a similar condemnation of the Tibetan side on the same issues in a commentary, referring to the Japanese media’s recent interview with personnel of the “so-called Tibetan government-in-exile”.

The report said the interview took place with members of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) – which China calls “so-called Tibetan government-in-exile” – ahead of the two-day 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet which opened on Jun 3 in the International Conference Hall of the Japanese Parliament.

A total of 142 people from 29 countries are taking part in the event, which is organized by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in collaboration with the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet.

In his message for the occasion, Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has said, “The support of people’s representatives is something that I particularly value and is of enormous significance to us Tibetans.”

He has spoken of the Tibetan people’s commitment to seek “a mutually acceptable solution with a peaceful, non-violent path to achieve freedom and dignity for the Tibetan people.”

“Ours is the peaceful struggle of a people with their own language, profound philosophy, and rich culture,” he has said, hoping “the Chinese people will recognise this.”

The Dalai Lama a for decades been seeking genuine autonomy for Tibet under China’s sovereignty on the basis of his middle-way approach, which is also the policy of the CTA.

Those who spoke at the inaugural event included Chief Guest Akiko Santo, Member and former Speaker of the Japan’s House of Councillors; Special Guest Madam Akie Abe, former First Lady of Japan; and Rev. Chojun Ohtani, the 25th Chief Abbot of the Higashi Hongwanji Temple.

Video messages from US House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and US Congressman Michael McCaul were also presented.

The convention’s objectives are to encourage parliamentarians to play a leading international role in advocating for the survival of Tibetan identity and culture, promoting human rights and religious freedom in Tibet, and urging a renewed dialogue between representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the People’s Republic of China toward a negotiated solution, said the CTA on its Tibet.net website Jun 3.