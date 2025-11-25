today-is-a-good-day
23.1 C
New Delhi
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
spot_img
Tibet News

China says Dingri earthquake affected 486 villages in seven counties

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Nov24’25) – It is now official: the 7.1-magnitude earthquake which devastated Tibet’s Mt Everest County of Dingri on Jan 7 this year affected 486 villages in seven counties, Shigatse City. China’s official Xinhua cited these figures while reporting Nov 24 that more than 32,500 destroyed or damaged houses have been restored and handed over to affected residents.

The restoration work covered 486 villages in seven counties, resulting in the reconstruction of more than 22,000 houses and the reinforcement of an additional 10,500 homes, the report said.

The report showed pictures of some of those villages in two counties, namely Duoma Village in Lhatse County and Zimgag Village of Chamco Township, Cuoang and Remuqing Villages of Qulho Township, Gyabug Village, Yejiang Village, Qaba Village, and Chagnag Village, all in Dingri County.

All the houses in Yejiang Village are seen prominently flying the Red Star flag of the Chinese Communist Party-state.

First batch of Dingri earthquake victims reportedly moved into new homes. (Photo courtesy: Xinhua)

The report did not name the remaining five counties.

The report also did not say anything about the religious centres that were previously stated to have been damaged or destroyed by the earthquake.

China’s official count of deaths from the devastating earthquake stands at 126. while independent media reports have stated findings of up to more than 400.

China did report damages to dams, including the evacuation of 1,500 residents across six villages overlooking the dams.

Chinese authorities had totally blocked access to the earthquake-hit sites and strictly censored information about the disaster, including fatalities, damage and destruction. The full scale and extent of the destruction therefore still remains unknown.

Previous articleArunachal woman detained, taunted 18 hours at Shanghai airport for her Indian passport

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,620FansLike
1,270FollowersFollow
10,740FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

No More Appeasement: Why the UK Must Block China’s Mega-Embassy Now

OPINION Ahead of a Nov 15 demonstration by critics of Beijing’s policies, actions, and rule in their repressed homelands, Tsering...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

“Even Silence Burns”: Days after March 10, 1959—the horrific invasion of Tibet by China

Paying homage to the people in Tibet today whose culture, language, and identity have been suppressed after China’s invasion...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.