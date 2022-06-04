China says UN rights chief’s friendly Xinjiang visit failed to support ‘genocide’ allegations

(TibetanReview.net, Jun04’22) – Although the UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet repeatedly said her trip to Xinjiang last month was not an investigation, a condition laid down by Beijing for allowing it, China now says her visit failed to support the allegation of genocide in the Uyghur Muslim territory as if it was an investigation. Bachelet found nothing similar to the US’ allegations of “genocide” and “forced labor,” claimed China’s official globaltimes.cn Jun 3.

The claim was made by Chinese envoy to the United Nations on Jun 2 in response to allegations of “genocide” made by the US and the UK over human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang at a Security Council meeting on international law and maintaining peace and security.

Dai Bing, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, “refuted” the US’ “lies of the century” during his speech at the UN Security Council open debate in connection with “strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law,” the report said.

Also on Jun 2, at a meeting of the International Labor Organization (ILO), the US, the UK and some other counties called on the ILO to set up a mission for another trip to Xinjiang to probe alleged “labor abuses,” the report said, citing Reuters.

US ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Sheba Crocker, was stated to have called for China to accept the mission to investigate “systemic violations of labor and human rights,” while the UK’s envoy asked for the trip to be conducted before the next major ILO conference in 2023.

Jia Chunyang, an expert at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, has repeated China’s official position that the country welcomes friendly visits to the region and had received diplomats and scholars from all over the world. However, China will not welcome an “investigation” based on the presumption of guilt. This was the condition under which Bachelet visited Xinjiang and China.