China seeks restoration of normal ties ahead of 75th India-China diplomacy anniversary next year

(TibetanReview.net, Nov19’24) –China has on Nov 18 called for the normalization of bilateral ties with India during a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ahead of marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them next year.

However, India’s position is that the still ongoing disengagement, followed by de-escalation of the border situation and restoration of trust, should precede any such move.

China and India should strive to make practical progress as soon as possible in areas such as resuming direct flights, exchanging journalists, and facilitating visa issuance process, China’s official globaltimes.cn Nov 19 cited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying during his meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The report cited Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, as saying that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a successful meeting in Kazan, Russia, which marked a restart for China-India relations.

Wang has said this was in line with the fundamental interests of the people of both countries and meets the expectations of the Global South countries, and follows the correct path of historical progress.

Wang has also said more positive signals should be sent, actions to foster trust and reduce suspicion should be taken, cooperation should be expanded, and unnecessary frictions should be minimized. He has added that both sides should strive to make practical progress as soon as possible in the abovementioned areas.

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India. Wang has suggested that both sides plan commemorative activities, encourage exchanges and visits across various levels and fields, and work to enhance understanding and mutual trust.

In this connection, the report cited Jaishankar as saying India was willing to take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two counties next year as an opportunity to promote China-India relations.

On his part, Jaishankar has written on X: “”On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio, met CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi of China. We noted the progress in the recent disengagement in the India-China border areas. And exchanged views on the next steps in our bilateral ties. Also discussed the global situation.”

The livemint.com Nov 19 further quoted Jaishankar as saying: “At some areas along the LAC, discussions have been ongoing between India and China at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve conflicts. Following recent talks, there has been a broad consensus to restore the ground situation. This consensus has developed on the basis of equal and mutual security.” He has also mentioned that the disengagement process is “nearly complete,” though further steps will require additional time.

Earlier, on Oct 21, India announced that an agreement had been reached with China on patrolling along the Depsang and Demchok Line of actual Control (LAC) border in eastern Ladakh. The report said this disengagement agreement, which focuses on resolving military tensions along the LAC, marked a crucial step in normalising relations between the two countries.