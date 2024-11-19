today-is-a-good-day
14.1 C
New Delhi
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
spot_img
China Watch

As hawkish Trump administration looms, China’s Xi lays down four ‘red lines’ US should not cross

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Nov19’24) –As the upcoming Donald Trump administration prepares to go on the offensive, come Jan 20, 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping has on Nov 16 laid down four “red lines” the US should not cross while meeting with the country’s outgoing President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Lima, Peru.

Taking the opportunity of his meeting with Biden, Xi has said he was “ready to work” with president-elect Donald Trump to improve relations and warned against decoupling and supply chain disruption.

He also gave a firm reminder of four red lines in Sino-US relations to be avoided, calling on Washington to exercise “extreme caution” regarding Taiwan, the first and most sensitive red line, and to avoid provocation in the South China Sea.

The other three red lines are democracy and human rights, China’s path and system, and the country’s rights to development.

“They must not be challenged,” businessinsider.in Nov 18 quoted Xi as saying, citing a statement after the two leaders’ meeting.

“These are the most important guardrails and safety nets for China-US relations,” Xi has said.

“China is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences, so as to strive for a steady transition of the China-US relationship for the benefit of the two peoples,” the scmp.com Nov 19 quoted Xi as saying during the meeting in Lima.

Trump, on the other hand, has begun assembling a cabinet of China hawks after pledging a fresh blast of 60% tariffs at Beijing, and 20% on goods from the rest of the world, the report noted.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its territory and reiterated recently that it will never commit to renouncing the use of force over the island. The island is strategically important to the US as the world’s semiconductor chip-producing hub and a key security hub.

Xi’s comments came amid concerns that the world’s two largest economies are set to head into conflict after Trump takes office next year, said the businessinsider.in report.

Despite signs that the two superpowers could be headed for rockier times, Xi and Biden have sought to strike a conciliatory tone on bilateral ties during their meeting. They “stressed the importance of responsibly managing competitive aspects of the relationship” as well as preventing conflict and maintaining open lines of communication, according to a White House readout of the meeting.

Previous articleChina seeks restoration of normal ties ahead of 75th India-China diplomacy anniversary next year

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,026FansLike
1,180FollowersFollow
10,608FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Restoring Tibetan Supreme Justices: An Ode to the Supreme Strength of Public Mobilization

OPINION While not claiming a direct causal link to the recent and widely welcomed amendment of the Charter of Tibetans...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

India lagging behind the West on Tibet stance?

OPINION Given the recent US adoption of the ‘Resolve Tibet Act’ and the passing of significant resolutions on Tibet by...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.