China speaks of ‘steady and sound growth’ in India ties amid continuing arms buildup on occupied-Tibet border

(TibetanReview.net, Dec25’22) – In line with its assertion that the Sino-India border situation across occupied Tibet remains stable despite occasional skirmishes between troops on the two side, China has on Dec 25 sought to give a positive spin to the ongoing dialogue – of which 17 have been held so far – and to the overall state of bilateral ties. This is in keeping with China’s position that the border dispute need not affect overall bilateral ties, which India, however, vigorously disagrees with.

“China and India have maintained communication through the diplomatic and military-to-military channels, and both countries are committed to upholding stability in the border areas,” the hindustantimes.com Dec 25 quoted Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister and state councillor, as well as a Politburo member, as saying at a symposium on “International Situation and China’s Foreign Relations”.

His speech, released by his ministry, said China was ready to work with India towards achieving “sound growth” of bilateral ties.

“We stand ready to work with India in the direction towards steady and sound growth of China-India relations,” Wang has said in a brief mention of the state of Sino-India ties, which have plunged to its lowest in decades since May, 2020, the report noted.

Wang’s remarks came 15 days after the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

The 17th round of army commander level talks, held in occupied-Tibet side of the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on Dec 20, did not yield much, though the two sides issued a joint statement, promising to meet again. There was little indication of any forward movement from the joint statement, the report noted.

The two sides agreed to maintain “security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector” of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India has consistently maintained that the resolution of the border standoff, resulting in the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC pending a final settlement, are critical for the overall development of bilateral relations with China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping ignored each other during a photo-op at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in September though they shook hands briefly at the G20 summit in Bali in November, the report noted.

Meanwhile, the border situation continues to get ever more serious with China keeping up its tempo of building infrastructure and deploying weaponry and troops seen as preparations for war and India responding in kind.