China turns over to India missing/abducted Arunachal youth

(TibetanReview.net, Jan27’22) – In an apparent anxiety to ensure no distractions ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, China has handed over to India without much fuss a 17-year-old boy reported abducted or missing from the latter’s border state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chinese border defense troops have turned over an Indian who illegally entered Chinese territory to the Indian side after providing humanitarian aid, reported China’s official globaltimes.cn Jan 27, citing the Chinese military.

Earlier, Tapir Gao, an MP from the state who belongs to India’s ruling BJP, had said Jan 19 the Chinese PLA troops had abducted the youth, Miram Taron, from Indian territory on Jan 18. This was based on information from the youth’s friend Johny Yaiying who was reported to have said he too was abducted but managed to break free from his captors to be able to bring out the information.

However, the Indian Army, on being informed of it, alerted the Chinese side on Jan 20 about a missing person and, if found, for his safe return in accordance with the established protocols between the two sides.

The two friends were gatherers of herbs and hunters and belonged to Zido village in the state’s Upper Siang district.

The globaltimes.cn report said “the Indian personnel was found by the Chinese border defense troops in a recent patrol in Medog County of Xizang, China,” citing a statement from Senior Colonel Long Shaohua, a spokesperson at the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command.

However, Mr Gao had said the alleged abduction had taken place in Lungta Jor near the Tsangpo river’s entry into India where it is known as Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh and the Brahmaputra River upon entering Assam. It is the area where in 2018 Chinese and Indian armies, as well as construction workers from China and local villagers faced off over the former’s construction of a 3-4 km road.

Long has said that in accordance with relevant regulations on border management and control, the Chinese border defense troops carried out a routine inquiry and an epidemic prevention quarantine, and provided humanitarian aid.

“We urge the Indian side to strictly abide by the bilateral protocols and agreements, enhance personnel management and control, and practically safeguard the normal order in the border region,” Long was quoted as saying.